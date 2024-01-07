Four outsiders to note at Wolverhampton on Sunday - including a relation to an Arc and Derby winner

Sunday evening racing takes place for the very first time at Wolverhampton today and we've identified four outsiders on the eight-race card that it could pay to keep on the right side of . . .

Race: 5.00 Wolverhampton (1m1½f handicap)

Odds: 17-2

Geoff Oldroyd's Rise Hall has posted fairly modest form figures since returning from over two years off the track, but he has shaped a bit better than the bare result in some of his recent starts and now drops into Class 6 company for the first time.

On his penultimate run, the nine-year-old caught the eye staying on into fifth – beaten just under three lengths – in a mile handicap at Newcastle. On the back of that showing, he was backed into 7-2 joint-favourite (having opened at 12-1) over that same course and distance when last seen in November.

Rise Hall failed to justify that market support, beating just the one runner home, but he endured a nightmare passage against the stands' side rail and it looks like a run best forgiven. He has been freshened up since and returns with a visor refitted.

He has also slipped to a career-low mark of 64, having been rated 99 at his peak, and on recent evidence the step back up in trip looks a big plus for his chances.

The Oldroyd yard has enjoyed a fine few months, sending out four winners from just 13 runners since October, and it looks interesting that Rise Hall returns to Wolverhampton for the first time since his stable debut when beaten a length and a quarter into fifth off a mark of 93.

Rise Hall 17:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Russell Tnr: Geoff Oldroyd

Race: 6.00 Wolverhampton (2m½f handicap)

Odds: 11-1

An Aga Khan homebred and from the family of the top-class Arc and Derby winner Sinndar, Simiyann didn't show a great deal in a handful of starts in France for Francis-Henri Graffard last year but his recent stable debut offered plenty to build on.

Sent off at 80-1 for a 1m1½f handicap at this track 19 days ago, Simiyann chartered a wide course throughout under 7lb claimer Ellie Holder and kept on for pressure to finish fifth, beaten three and a half lengths.

Simiyann is stepped up to 2m½f today and his recent run indicated that he possesses a great deal of stamina. That is something which, being by Australia, is backed up by his pedigree.

Clifford Lee takes over in the saddle today and the handicapper has dropped Simiyann 2lb since that last run, which looks potentially lenient.

Simiyann 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Ian Williams

Race: 6.30 Wolverhampton (1m½f handicap)

Odds: 15-2

By Kingman and out of a 1m6f Listed winner, Chantico gained one win from his five starts for Roger Varian and KHK Racing, taking a 1m2f Lingfield novice last March.

The five-year-old was picked up for 16,000gns by his current connections after struggling in a Newbury handicap last April, and although only eighth on his stable debut at Kempton 18 days ago, he travelled through the race strongly and only gave way inside the final furlong.

As that was his first run in just shy of eight months he is entitled to come on for the effort and trainer Adrian Keatley now enlists first-time cheekpieces, which could help Chantico see out his race better.

Hollie Doyle is a rare booking for the yard and although stall 11 could have been kinder, there is plenty of pace drawn low here and the race could be set up to suit something ridden with patience.

Chantico 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Race: 7.30 Wolverhampton (5f handicap)

Odds: 7-1

Night On Earth has failed to score in 13 starts for Ian Williams, but his handicap mark has fallen 26lb as a result and his recent all-weather performances suggest he could be about to capitalise.

The six-year-old is a habitual front-runner, but went off far too quickly when third at Chelmsford in November – an effort worth upgrading in the circumstances – and was then only headed in the final half-furlong when fourth at Newcastle. The stiff finish just found Night On Earth out that day and the form has since been franked, with the winner going in again and the third scoring impressively at Newcastle two starts later.

Night On Earth found the step up to 7f at Southwell against him last time out, but he'd led up to the final two furlongs there and it looks a big positive that he drops back to the minimum distance given that all eight career wins have come over this trip.

Connections enlist cheekpieces for the first time since last summer when Night On Earth was contesting valuable Class 2 turf handicaps, and the application of the headgear coincides with his return to Wolverhampton, where his course form figures read 212 – the most recent effort coming off a 15lb higher mark.

Drawn to attack in stall one and racing off a lowly weight, this looks an excellent opportunity for Night On Earth to return to winning ways.

Night On Earth 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Ian Williams

