Four horses who will be suited by testing ground at Doncaster - including a 20-1 shot in the feature Group 1

Doncaster's Futurity Trophy card has been given the go-ahead and the ground is sure to be testing, with an official description of heavy. Here we pick out four horses who should be suited by conditions . . .

Kameko Futurity Trophy (2.10 Doncaster)

Forecast odds: 20-1

David Menuisier's horses are in excellent form and testing ground could aid a peak performance from Devil's Point in the Group 1 feature.

His sole win from four starts came on soft ground at Ffos Las and he posted his best Racing Post Rating when fourth on similar ground in a Group 3 at Saint-Cloud last month.

More will be required in top-level company, but Devil's Point's sire New Bay was a heavy ground winner and his half-sister Rocket Science posted four of her top five RPRs on soft, soft to heavy or heavy ground.

Devil's Point 14:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David Menuisier

William Hill Farewell Flat Handicap (3.20 Doncaster)

Forecast odds: 7-1

Aberama Gold has two wins and a 66-1 fourth to his name from four runs on heavy ground, with one of those victories coming in the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood this season.

He is rated just 1lb higher than that success after some in-and-out efforts since but conditions should be ideal for the David O'Meara-trained sprinter at Doncaster.

Aberama Gold 15:20 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Red Rock Partnership Recruitment Solutions Handicap (3.50 Doncaster)

Forecast odds: 10-1

Auld Toon Loon has only raced once on heavy ground, but he recorded his joint-best RPR on that surface when second at Haydock in August.

The form has been boosted too, with the winner In The Breeze now rated 10lb higher after following up at Doncaster.

Auld Toon Loon's other best RPR came when winning on soft ground at Chester in July and he looks overpriced given the ease underfoot.

Auld Toon Loon 15:50 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: David O'Meara

Alan Wood Plumbing And Heating Handicap (4.25 Doncaster)

Forecast odds: 15-2

This Richard Fahey-trained handicapper won a course-and-distance handicap on heavy ground last November and has finished in the first four on six of his nine starts on such going.

He has not won off a mark this high in two years, but he could well find improvement on his recent efforts now encountering heavy ground for the first time this year.

Zip 16:25 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

