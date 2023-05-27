Four horses who will be suited by fast ground at Haydock and have been overlooked in the market

A welcome sustained period of sunshine has seen conditions dry up across the country and Haydock's meeting on Saturday will be run on fast ground. Here we take a look at four horses who conditions will suit and may have been overlooked in the market...

This race has produced some notable winners over the years including Chatez in 2014 for Alan King, who would go on to win the Spring Cup at Newbury later in his career. This year's running is as competitive as ever but the first three in the market, Covey, Gincident and Royal Cape, are all unproven on quick ground.

It may be best to look elsewhere and Defence Of Fort for Peter Chapple-Hyam has quick ground form in the book. A four-and-three-quarter-length success at Ascot in a race that has worked out well suggests a mark of 88 may well underestimate the son of Starspangledbanner.

Metal Merchant has only raced seven times and he won at Ayr last year on good ground. His run at Leicester on quick ground was eyecatching, as that was just his second career start and he made late progress for fifth. He started this season with a solid third at Newmarket on soft ground where he didn't quite get home in conditions.

The return to quicker ground will suit, as will running left-handed. He has two wins from three starts around left-handed tracks and has been gifted stall one so looks to have plenty in his favour at big odds.

The thrice-raced Mill Stream has been campaigned exclusively on quick ground and he brings very solid form to the table. He finished runner-up to Noble Style at Newmarket last season on just his second start and that horse is now fancied for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.



He lost little in defeat when fourth behind 2,000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the Acomb, failing to stay after making headway two furlongs from home. The drop back in trip is a plus and he will be well suited to the quick conditions.



If you take Little Big Bear out of the race, he arguably brings some of the best form to the table yet is available at double-figure odds.

The Charlie Hills-trained eight-year-old has had 33 career starts and 28 of those have come on ground described as good or good to firm.



He is three from 11 on good to firm going and catching him the first time after returning from a spell in Dubai may well be key. He followed such a path when finishing fifth in the King's Stand at Royal Ascot last season and a similar performance here would make him a big player.



The booking of Frankie Dettori is eyecatching as he is yet to finish outside the first four when riding the horse.

