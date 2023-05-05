Forte the constant as late scratchings leave Kentucky Derby picture in a state of flux

The 2022 Kentucky Derby reminded everyone who follows "the greatest two minutes in sport" of its sheer unpredictability when a late scratch let Rich Strike draw into the field and win at 80-1.

The picture for the picture has been well and truly upset with the late defection of three runners, meaning the connections of the three alternates are now all dreaming of pulling a Rich Strike.

Japan's strongest challenge in the Run for the Roses suffered a blow when Yoshito Yahagi withdrew Continuar but the country will still be doubly represented after the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission forced the scratching of Lord Miles, whose trainer Saffie Joseph jr has been banned from Churchill Downs while the fatalities of two of his horses at the track are investigated.

That allows a slot in the race and, based on his performance when just edged out by Practical Move in the Santa Anita Derby, the son of Shanghai Bobby may actually strengthen Japan's hand. Ironically Practical Move has also been scratched by trainer Tim Yakteen after spiking a temperature.

Derma Sotogake and Christophe Lemaire sweep clear to win the UAE Derby at Meydan Credit: Edward Whitaker

Christophe Lemaire rides the 10-1 chance and Japan's number one hope, – a wildly impressive winner of the UAE Derby at Meydan – for veteran trainer Hidetake Otonashi.

"He jumped out of the gate [in Dubai] and he came out really sharp," assistant trainer Masanari Tanaka told Bloodhorse earlier this week. "We hope he does the same thing Saturday and comes out of the gate really sharp. The exercise rider said he felt really well. I think we will go forward in great condition to the Kentucky Derby."

Amid all the flux in who will actually make one of the 20 places in the starting gate, Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner has remained the constant in the build-up to this Kentucky Derby.

Todd Pletcher: fields the two market leaders in the Kentucky Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker

Representing Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher and arguably the biggest name in the US weighing room, Irad Ortiz jr, it might be a surprise to European eyes that Forte is still trading at 5-2 off the back of convincing wins this season in the Grade 2 Fountain Of Youth and the Grade 1 Florida Derby.

Pletcher has the additional insurance of fielding second favourite and the lightly raced . And while some have once again questioned the signs of temperament shown in training this week by Forte, his trainer remains unconcerned.

"It's a good thing, we just want to keep it channelled and don't want him to overdo it," Pletcher said on racing channel TVG. "We don't want him to get too excited before he gets out on the racetrack. But I'd be worried if he didn't show some of that."

Pletcher goes in search of his third Derby win following Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

