Forget Summerghand in the Great St Wilfrid - back this even better-treated veteran from a superior draw

If you were previewing the 2018 Great St Wilfrid you would probably arrive at the opposite conclusion regarding where the optimum draw is than the received wisdom in 2023.

It is customary for runners to split into two groups in Ripon's biggest prize and four of the five runnings from 2013-17 were bagged by horses mounting their challenge on the far side (low numbers). However, in recent years the balance of power has shifted.

While Intrinsic Bond’s 11-1 triumph from stall six last year represented a return to glory for low-drawn horses after the four previous winners were berthed in stalls 19, 17, 15 and 19, the pivotal caveat is rider Connor Beasley deliberately squandered ground by immediately tacking across to the stands’ side and might as well have been drawn high.