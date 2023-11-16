Flat trainer with highest strike-rate in Britain confident of improved performance from sole runner this evening

Marco Botti is the second most in-form Flat trainer in Britain in the past fortnight and will attempt to continue his impressive run when he sends Eden Storm to Chelmsford for the 7f handicap (6.00 ).

The Newmarket-based handler is operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate after sending out seven winners from 16 runners in the last two weeks, with only Jamie Snowden higher on 46 per cent.

Botti has put his recent success down to his juveniles improving with experience over the past few months, with six of the seven winners all being aged two.

He said: "People have asked what has happened because we’ve had a lot of winners recently. It’s down to our two-year-olds, who have taken a bit of time and some of them have perhaps matured late.

"They’re coming to form at this time of the season and it’s nice to get them out and have a few winners.

He added: "The likes of Al Mootamarid is well-bred and he showed his ability at Chelmsford, so he could potentially be a nice three-year-old. We weren't surprised with the way he won, while Magico is another nice progressive two-year-old.

"Magic Fluke won in a handicap at Newcastle, Timetobenice is a horse we bought in the July sales and had his first run, while Sommelier won his novice."

Although Eden Storm has failed to beat a rival home in either of his last two handicaps, Botti is confident that an improved performance can happen.

He added: "On his last run at Kempton, Neil [Callan, jockey] said he got a little bit hampered coming out of the stalls and he got knocked about. He was very keen when approaching the bend and he couldn’t get him settled.

"He didn’t take the bend well and he was doing a lot wrong, so it’s one of those races we just have to put a line through.

"He’s run well at Wolverhampton twice and he might be better left-handed. We’ve got a good draw in stall three and Chelmsford is more of an even surface than Wolverhampton. He’s a horse who has ability and he’s capable of winning off this mark."

Spotlight comment

Promising results in Tapeta novice events in the spring; however, has failed to beat a rival in two handicaps (turf/Polytrack) since; something to prove.

Eden Storm 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Stefano Cherchi Tnr: Marco Botti

