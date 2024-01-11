Firefox v Ile Atlantique: who will come out on top in the clash of future stars in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas?

The first Grade 1 of 2024 is a race for the notebook. In fact, you might even need two pens as the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle has produced such a considerable cluster of diamonds over the last few decades that you could run out of ink.

The 2009 winner Mikael D'haguenet went on to land Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, while Envoi Allen and Bob Olinger did the big double in 2020 and 2021 as well. Rule The World, who was denied that double only by The New One at the festival, famously won the 2016 Grand National at 50-1, while the likes of Bellshill, Death Duty and Next Destination all went on to win more Grade 1s.

Even last year's event has turned out to be special, albeit not necessarily the winner.

Danny Mullins produced a front-running masterclass on Champ Kiely and fended off allcomers up the straight. The last two hurdles were omitted due to a low sun that day, but some of those behind him have turned out to be very useful indeed.

The runner-up was Irish Point, who is now rated 158 after winning the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree and the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown. He is now vying for Stayers' Hurdle favouritism. Dawn Rising (third) won the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot and is now rated 108 on the Flat, while Grangeclare West, a disappointing favourite in fifth, is a Grade 1-winner over fences and favourite for the Brown Advisory.

This, ladies and gentleman, is probably the most informative novice hurdle of the whole jumps season, so keep your eyes peeled. You never know what you might see.

The betting suggests we won't be seeing anything other than the top two in the market winning. Firefox and Ile Atlantique are 7-4 joint-favourites with Paddy Power and the Closutton representative has been the most popular of the two since the race was rescheduled. There has also been a surge in support for him in the Ballymore. Having been freely available at 10-1 last week, he is now generally a 7-1 shot.

Mullins is chasing a record-extending ninth win in Naas's only Grade 1 of the season. He first won it with Homer Wells in 2005 and, with four of the seven runners here, it is long odds-on he continues his stranglehold.

Ile Atlantique has three-quarters of a length to find with Firefox from their clash in a Fairyhouse bumper last April, but he won with some swagger on his hurdling debut at Gowran Park. He put 19 lengths between himself and the pack and the third home, No Time To Wait, won next time. This is his first try beyond two miles and it could open up a whole load of avenues.

Paul Townend has picked him out of the Closutton quartet, hardly surprising when you hear what he has been saying about him.

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "Ile Atlantique is a horse I like an awful lot. He has some good bumper form from last year tying in with Firefox.

"Firefox got the better of him then, but I think jumping has improved my horse plenty. My lad won on very testing ground at Gowran, he jumped really well, and I think he is very smart."

Strong words from a man who doesn't waste strong words.

Firefox didn't win either of his first two outings, but he has won his last four and already has a victory over Ile Atlantique. It was, however, the way he dismissed Ballyburn at Fairyhouse that made everyone stand up and take notice. He looked a real pro there, pinging every hurdle and galloping all the way to the line. It was hard to find any flaws in the performance.

Ballyburn won a Leopardstown maiden hurdle next time by 25 lengths and is now favourite for the Ballymore. If Firefox wins this, though, that will probably change. This extra half-mile would look right up his street. He is exciting and might well provide Elliott with a fifth win in eight years. He would be my bet in the race if all the horses were the same price.

The opposition

Of those at bigger odds, surely Lecky Watson is the overpriced one. He is unorthodox and does plenty wrong in his races but, despite all that, he still managed to get within half a length in a Grade 2 at Navan last time. I can't help thinking, the better the race the better he will be. Finishing fourth in the Champion Bumper last season adds weight to that argument.

Chapeau De Soleil has been a talking horse for quite a while and we got a glimpse of what all the fuss was about at Clonmel. Still, he needs to do a lot more here. So, too, does stablemate Readin Tommy Wrong , who is unbeaten for Mullins but scrambled home when 8-15 at Cork.

Patrick Mullins keeps the ride on him and this will be his first public encounter with cousin Danny, rider of Lecky Watson, since their very public spat at Limerick over Christmas.

Croke Park looks a real Albert Bartlett type and could be tapped for toe when the tempo increases leaving the back straight. He looks to have limitless stamina resources.

But this is a race in which speed and stamina are needed, and Firefox would appear the one most blessed with both. It is going to be some spectacle. Pens at the ready.

What they say

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of An Tobar

We were delighted with his run in the Royal Bond, he ran really well. It looked like the step up to two and a half miles would suit him that day, so we're hoping for a good run.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Chapeau De Soleil, Ile Atlantique, Lecky Watson and Readin Tommy Wrong

Paul [Townend] has picked Ile Atlantique, which must mean something, and he's been working well at home. I think the extra half-mile will be of huge benefit to him. Patrick [Mullins] was impressed with Chapeau De Soleil when he won at Clonmel and is happy to stick with him here. Lecky Watson will need to jump better than he did at Navan but he has a chance, while Readin Tommy Wrong will benefit hugely from the step up to this sort of trip.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Croke Park and Firefox

The form of Firefox's Fairyhouse win looks good and we have always thought a lot of him. It was always the aim to take in this race at Naas next and everything has gone to plan since then. The step up in trip won't bother him and should suit. I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on. It looks a hot race. Croke Park is a strong stayer over this trip and will even get further. The more it turns into a stamina-sapping text for him, the better.

