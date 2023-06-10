Final Royal Ascot preparations take place on ITV as thunderstorms threaten at Haydock

The top hats and swanky suits are almost ready to emerge from the cupboard for Royal Ascot but the action on track today presents the opportunity for a few more connections to live the dream.

ITV action at Haydock and Beverley is one of the last port of calls on the road to five fantastic days at the royal meeting, which will kick off next Tuesday, with the Australian-trained The Astrologist the standout name.

He has travelled across the world for a shot at the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes two weeks today but he was hugely disappointing on British debut at York and runs in the Sky Bet John of Gaunt Stakes (3.35) in attempt to return to form. The Leon and Troy Corstens-trained gelding is the best on ratings but takes on a tough field including Jumby, El Caballo and Boardman.

Elsewhere, the lightly raced Modaara may strengthen her credentials for the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot. She is 20-1 shot for that race but those odds could shorten if she produces a big performance in the Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes (3.00).

It is Ascot's juvenile races which could be impacted most from the ITV action at Beverley. Prince Of Lir followed up in the Norfolk Stakes after landing the Two Year Old Trophy (3.15) a few years ago and today's line-up is full of exciting types. Cuban Slide was a nine-length winner on debut and is the favourite in a competitive heat.

Posted at 9.30am

Going latest: conditions quicken at Haydock going but threat of thundery showers in afternoon

Conditions at Haydock are good to firm all over this morning, but the track could be hit by thunderstorms during racing.

Rainfall could arrive when the day's two Group 3 contests are set to be run – the Lester Piggott Stakes and John of Gaunt Stakes – but is more likely later in the day.

The going at Haydock was good to firm, good in places on Friday but the stalls have been moved from the inside to the stands' side to provide fresh ground. Conditions are fractionally quicker on the GoingStick reading, which has moved to 7.7 from 7.4.

Kirkland Tellwright, clerk of the course at Haydock, said: "It's a little bit quicker, we're on the other [part of] the track which was watered on Friday but it's been warm and dry.

"We've had a bright start to the day but there's a slight risk of thundery showers later on. They could come about 3pm but the later we go, the bigger the chance."

It is the first of big two days of racing at Beverley where the ground remains good to firm, good in places. Clerk of the course John Morley is relishing the weekend's action and said the track would be blessed by a warm and sunny forecast this weekend.

He added: "We've finally got a nice day as it hasn't been very warm up here this week. We've been watering and I put 4mm on last night and we've got a nice easy good to firm with some good ground in places as well."

Three races from the Yorkshire track feature on ITV's coverage on Saturday but all races on Sunday's seven-race card will get the terrestrial TV treatment as part of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

"This day is one we look forward to every year with the Hilary Needler (2.05 ) and Two Year Old Trophy (3.15) but with the Sunday Series bolted on the weekend looks a real cracker. I'm really excited about it."

Posted at 9.30am

Non-runners

Beverley

3.50: Edge Of Darkness

Haydock

1.50: Lethal Nymph

Posted at 9.30am

