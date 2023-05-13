'Everything is set up for her' - analysis and top trainers on their French 1,000 Guineas stars

Blue Rose Cen stands head and shoulders above her rivals on paper and last season's brilliant Prix Marcel Boussac star has been handed a couple of extra aces by the wet weather and a draw in stall one.

Christopher Head is unlikely to tie Aurelien Lemaitre down in demanding he take the initiative, not least because the cutaway rail means the pair won't be short of room in the straight. However, if he opts to keep things simple, Blue Rose Cen will take some pegging back on all known form.

Neither the daughter of Churchill nor Lindy, who chased Blue Rose Cen home in the Prix de la Grotte, are the most physically imposing and the most realistic chance that their trial form is eclipsed will be if a bigger, more developed model can impose herself on the group.

Kelina is a tempting proposition on that front, though the Frankel filly is yet to convince she enjoys very soft ground, while Swingalong, another to have reportedly done well over the winter, might be nearing the edge of her range if it remains heavy at Longchamp.

Kelina: narrowly denied on her first start this year Credit: Scott Burton

Never Ending Story was well held by Blue Rose Cen in the Boussac but won pleasingly in the Leopardstown Trial.

A word must also go to Quickstep and Sauterne, who barged each another out of contention in the Prix Imprudence but have since both been turned out quickly for a smart success.

'Blue Rose Cen has been brilliant throughout the early part of the season'

A lot can happen between a brilliant performance on Arc day and the start of a three-year-old campaign but Blue Rose Cen appeared to pick up seamlessly from where she left off when dominating her rivals in the Prix de la Grotte last month.

Blue Rose Cen: ran away with the Prix Marcel Boussac Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She's been brilliant throughout the early part of the season," said Head. "Of course it was a bit stressful ahead of her comeback but now she's heading for the big game and her work has been nice in the mornings. We know she goes in the ground and on the track, everything is set up to her liking.

"It's still a Group 1 and anything can happen, but Blue Rose Cen is very well, everything has gone smoothly. We will have plans A through D, all the options are possible but Aurelien knows the filly by heart. She breaks well and she can lead or be hidden away."

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Swingalong

She's in great form, she looks fantastic. The mile on very soft ground is a bit of an unknown but she stayed the seven furlongs well at Newbury, having got tired. I think she's got a very good chance of staying but the question is whether she can stay on that ground. She's a good filly and has definitely trained on, she's big and strong and looks in great shape.

Philippe Sogorb, trainer of Fancy Me

I was a little bit disappointed after the Prix Imprudence but she really needed the run and was probably a bit undercooked. She picked up well but couldn't sustain her run. She's come forward from that and we've been aiming at this since she won the Prix des Reservoirs last year. She is up against it but in good form.

Patrice Cottier, trainer of Sauterne and Showay

Sauterne won nicely at Longchamp the other day and I don't think the trip will be a problem. Showay was fit from running at Cagnes over the winter but she showed she is a lot better on turf than the all-weather. She had a dream run in the Imprudence and she is in very good form.

Showay and Anthony Crastus return to the Deauville winners' enclosure after the Prix Imprudence Credit: Racing Post / Scott Burton

Christophe Ferland, trainer of Lindy

I think she ran very well on her comeback. She was beaten by the best filly from last year and has nothing to be ashamed of, while the jockey looked after her. She seems to have come forward for that run and heads there in good form. She's like a little moped and you can put her anywhere.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Quickstep

I was anxious to give her another race after the issue we had in Deauville and she did everything we expected. She won't be harmed by the soft ground. She is still unproven but she works well.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Never Ending Story

She's coming along lovely and we were delighted with her at Leopardstown. We think there's every chance she might get further than a mile later in the year. Everyone has been very happy with her at home.

Jerome Reynier, trainer of Ritournelle

Everything has gone well with her preparation and we go there serene and confident. Ritournelle has done nothing but improve with each run.

Read this next:

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join now and never miss a winner again!