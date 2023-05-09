'Everything has gone well' - Oaks favourite Savethelastdance out to give Aidan O'Brien a record eighth Cheshire Oaks win

Aidan O'Brien bids to go one better than Barry Hills by bagging a record eighth win in a race long recognised as a trial for the Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

The brilliant Enable was the last filly to win both races in 2017, while the most recent Cheshire Oaks participant to go on to Epsom glory was the O'Brien-trained Forever Together, runner-up at Chester to stablemate Magic Wand the following year.

Savethelastdance represents the Ballydoyle maestro this time and it's certain last month's comfortable Leopardstown winner of a fillies' maiden will be sent off a red-hot favourite.

The daughter of Galileo slammed Boogie Woogie by two and a quarter lengths at Leopardstown, improving markedly on her sole unplaced start as a juvenile, and the runner-up has won her subsequent outing by five and a half lengths and currently holds entries in five Group 1s.

Azazat, who finished third to Savethelastdance, has also strongly advertised the form by bolting up by four and three-quarter lengths on a return visit to Leopardstown.

Savethelastdance looks likely to show further improvement for the step up in trip, and there is a strong suspicion she could prove in a different league to her Chester rivals.

Luckin Brew signed off her juvenile campaign with a Listed second at Pontefract behind Godolphin colt Local Dynasty last October.

The winner looks the type to make his mark in Group company this term, so Luckin Brew could emerge as the principal threat to Savethelastdance.

Ashtanga created a favourable impression when justifying favouritism in a Nottingham fillies' maiden over a 1m½f last October. That form hasn't worked out, though, and she will need to take a big step forward for the longer trip if she's to figure prominently in the finish.

Sirona, who finished over 20 lengths behind Luckin Brew at Pontefract, clearly didn't run her race that day. Her previous form, which included a Cologne Listed win, was progressive, and this greater test of stamina should suit.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

'She seems very genuine and uncomplicated'

Just as he did 12 months ago, Aidan O'Brien heads into Chester's three-day meeting without winning at least one of the 1,000 or 2,000 Guineas – a feat he managed for seven years in a row between 2015 and 2021.

O'Brien bounced back from that rare Newmarket Classic blank with five winners at Chester, including Thoughts Of June in this race last year, and history could repeat itself with the odds-on Savethelastdance.

Thoughts Of June went on to finish ninth in the Oaks, but she was sent off a 14-1 chance whereas Savethelastdance is currently the general 5-1 favourite for the Epsom Classic and that price could contract significantly with an impressive showing on the Roodee.

"Everything has gone well with Savethelastdance since Leopardstown," said O'Brien. "It looked like a good maiden that day and she won it nicely. She seems very genuine and uncomplicated."

What they say

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Sirona

There was no physical explanation for that run at Pontefract. I just hope it was one run too many for a backward filly at that time of year. Pontefract can get pretty awful ground now so I can forgive any horse a bad run there. She's hopefully a different proposition now as a three-year-old over the middle-distances.

Freddie Meade, joint-trainer of Ashtanga

She did well to win over a mile last year and should improve for the step up in trip. There was nothing of her last year, she was just all legs. We're really pleased to get Oisin [Murphy] on board and hopefully they can put up a good show.

Cite D'Or (left): finished third behind Epictetus in the Listed Blue Ribbon Trial at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker

Harry Eustace, trainer of Cite D'Or

We got her back on track at Epsom. We'd be hoping for a bit of rain and I think that actually makes her quite competitive. I know plenty of people don't think so, but the Johnston horse [Hadrianus] who we finished upsides is a hell of a lot shorter in the same race for the colts. You can't afford not to travel around Chester so we've just put the cheekpieces on to make Pierre-Louis [Jamin]'s life a bit easier. I think the trip in particular on soft ground will suit. If it didn't rain and it became good ground we'd consider not running as I think it then takes away one of our assets.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Ermesinde

It's a big step up in class but we think she will handle the track. She's pretty versatile groundwise and this will decide what we do with her for the rest of the season. She has a lot to find and will need to improve a huge amount on her previous two runs. It's a bit of a fact-finding mission.

David Evans, trainer of There's The Door

She couldn't do any more than win at Doncaster first time and the handicapper has stuck her up so we thought we'd have a crack at some black type. She'll get the extra furlong no bother.

Pam Sly, trainer of Wintercrack

She's bred to get it [the trip] being by Cracksman. She works with Astral Beau, who was third in a Group 2 [Dahlia Stakes], and if we can get in the first three it'd be wonderful.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

