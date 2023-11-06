Everyone seems to think he will win - now Vauban must prove them right in Melbourne Cup
Strange as it may sound, it almost feels as if Vauban has already won.
There is a surreal sense of inevitability about the build-up to this Lexus Melbourne Cup. It could, of course, prove to be entirely misplaced, but from one day to the next there has been an ever greater belief here that 30 years on from Vintage Crop's historic triumph, one of the most iconic prizes in Australian sport is once again going back to Ireland.
Willie Mullins was at Flemington as a winning punter on that famous afternoon in 1993. He has made regular return trips in his quest to lift the cherished loving cup, including when supplying the second, third and fourth in a race that is part of this nation's soul. His most recent visit was on Saturday, when what he said to the media – and also the way he said it – fuelled the feeling the increasingly hot favourite has a huge opportunity to achieve something special.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 November 2023inPreviews
Last updated 07:00, 6 November 2023
- 4.00 Flemington: 'He's just going so well at the moment' - connections on their Melbourne Cup contenders
- 4.00 Kempton: Graignes bids to cap fabulous year with valuable success - analysis and key quotes for £80,000 final
- Curragh: 'Colin is just a special man, a smashing fellow' - Noel Meade hails Keane as Flat season ends
- 3.15 Cork: 'The conditions of the race are made for him' - analysis and quotes for the Cork Grand National
- 2.30 Carlisle: 'It's a good starting point' - leading Irish novice Mahler Mission returns in Listed chase
- 4.00 Flemington: 'He's just going so well at the moment' - connections on their Melbourne Cup contenders
- 4.00 Kempton: Graignes bids to cap fabulous year with valuable success - analysis and key quotes for £80,000 final
- Curragh: 'Colin is just a special man, a smashing fellow' - Noel Meade hails Keane as Flat season ends
- 3.15 Cork: 'The conditions of the race are made for him' - analysis and quotes for the Cork Grand National
- 2.30 Carlisle: 'It's a good starting point' - leading Irish novice Mahler Mission returns in Listed chase