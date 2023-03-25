England expects - trainer aiming to build on last year's Racing Post Go North double

Sam England celebrated mother's day and she heads back up from West Yorkshire with high hopes again.

Her Guiseley yard has runners in three of the £30,000 races on Sunday and the trainer said: "They are good pots and it's important for the owners to get a bit back. They invest in you and it's nice to win something back for them, so the races are worth supporting. I hope we have some good chances again."

won the 2m4f Monet's Garden Chase Final () for England in 2022, but has been beaten in all nine starts since.

His trainer said: "I hope Croagh Patrick can do it again, although he wouldn't want the ground too soft. We've teed him back up for this and it's always been the plan. I hope everything has come back right for another crack at it."

England admits it is hard to predict how will run in the One Man Chase Final over 2m ().

"He is his own man," she said. "He works a lot better than the sort of horse he's rated. If he feels like it, he's capable. He wouldn't want soft ground either, but we'll see what happens."

And she hopes can end a run of four second places in the 3m Red Rum Chase Final (), which the trainer won with No Cruise Yet in 2022.

"I can't seem to win with Elleon," she said. "He's frustrating but you can't really knock him, he runs his races."

Sam England: trainer has three runners at Carlisle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

John Wainwright is also hoping to land the Red Rum final with one of just three jumpers in his North Yorkshire yard.

His eight-year-old has two wins and a second to show from her last three runs and the trainer, who turned 65 on Saturday, said: "I'm hopeful and we're going for the prize-money. It would be grand to win and I think she has an each-way chance – the second or third prize-money would be good.

"She's lightly raced – she's an ex-pointer – this is her first season chasing and she's come of age now. The heavy ground and the track will suit her, but there are ten in it and nine with form."

Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd is also attempting a repeat success to bolster his highest haul of prize-money. He runs Newcastle and Sedgefield winner in the Go North final, which he won with Wheelbahri last year.

"Gandhi Maker seems in good form and I hope he's got a bit left handicapping-wise," he said. "It took us a wee while to get the distance right, but since we've dropped him back to two miles it's made a big difference.

"I'd like to think he'll run a big race. It was a good run last time at Kelso and I'm looking forward to it, he should go well. We won the race last year with Wheelbahri and I hope he can do the same."

