Emily Upjohn drifts to 7-4 for Coral-Eclipse as Sandown going eases to good following rain

The going at Sandown has been eased to good ahead of the big-race clash between Paddington and Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ).

The ground had been described as good to firm on Saturday morning, but has been changed following 2mm of rain during racing.

Emily Upjohn is weak in the Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ) market and proving friendless with one bookmaker for Sandown's big race.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the two-time Group 1 winner has drifted to 7-4 (from 13-8) on Saturday morning, with Paddington the odds-on 4-5 favourite.

A spokesperson for bookmaker Star Sports said Emily Upjohn had been "a little friendless" with them as she bids to make it three top-level wins in a row, having landed the British Champion Fillies' and Mares' Stakes in October before making a winning return in the Coronation Cup.

She faces a fascinating generational clash against the Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old, winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes, who steps up to a mile and a quarter for the first time.

Back See Daa has been one of the best-backed horses on Saturday morning to strike in Listed company for the first time in the Coral Distaff at Sandown (3.00 ).

Trained by Karl Burke, the daughter of Lope De Vega broke her maiden with an impressive three-length success at Newbury last month and now steps up in class.

She is an 11-2 chance, having been as big as 15-2 on Saturday morning and Burke is coming into form, operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Elsewhere on the card, star three-year-old Paddington remains the odds-on favourite to beat Emily Upjohn in a thrilling clash of the generations in the Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ).

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes hero is 4-5 to add another Group 1 to his haul on his first try at the trip. Emily Upjohn is 13-8, having won the Coronation Cup at Epsom on her previous start.

Sandown non-runners:

1.50: 5. Equilateral (other)

3.00: 2. Breege (Vets Cert)

