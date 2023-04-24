Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
17:25 Punchestown
premium

Electric Energumene poised to confirm status as king of the two-mile chasing division

Energumene clears the last to claim a second victory in the Champion Chase
Energumene clears the last to claim a second victory in the Champion ChaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst
17:25 PunchestownWilliam Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Yielding To Soft
Runners:6
Class:
Distance:2m
RTE2

Energumene will emulate greats like Klairon Davis, Sizing Europe and Un De Sceaux, who all won this twice, should the best two-mile chaser in training complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown Champion Chase double for the second year in a row. 

He has basically won the last two Queen Mother Champion Chases without coming off the bridle, yet there is a feeling that both of them fell apart. 

Shishkin was pulled up soon after halfway last year, while Edwardstone ran a shocker last month. Neither showed up on the big day, but Energumene certainly did. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 24 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 April 2023
icon
17:25 PunchestownWilliam Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Yielding To Soft
Runners:6
Class:
Distance:2m
RTE2
more inPreviews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPreviews