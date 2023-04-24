Electric Energumene poised to confirm status as king of the two-mile chasing division
Energumene clears the last to claim a second victory in the Champion ChaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst
17:25 PunchestownWilliam Hill Champion Chase (Grade 1)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Yielding To Soft
Runners:6
Class:
Distance:2m
Energumene will emulate greats like Klairon Davis, Sizing Europe and Un De Sceaux, who all won this twice, should the best two-mile chaser in training complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown Champion Chase double for the second year in a row.
He has basically won the last two Queen Mother Champion Chases without coming off the bridle, yet there is a feeling that both of them fell apart.
Shishkin was pulled up soon after halfway last year, while Edwardstone ran a shocker last month. Neither showed up on the big day, but Energumene certainly did.
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 24 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 April 2023
