Electric Energumene poised to confirm status as king of the two-mile chasing division

will emulate greats like Klairon Davis, Sizing Europe and Un De Sceaux, who all won this twice, should the best two-mile chaser in training complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown Champion Chase double for the second year in a row.

He has basically won the last two Queen Mother Champion Chases without coming off the bridle, yet there is a feeling that both of them fell apart.

Shishkin was pulled up soon after halfway last year, while Edwardstone ran a shocker last month. Neither showed up on the big day, but Energumene certainly did.