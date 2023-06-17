Eight punting pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the terrestrial action on ITV4 coming from York, Sandown and Chester. Downpatrick, Hexham, Bath, Uttoxeter and Leicester also host meetings and here are statistics from each track that will help your punting pre-Royal Ascot . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Andrew Balding has sent out eight winning two-year-olds from 20 runners at Chester in the past five seasons for a healthy 40 per cent strike-rate.

Representing the Balding stable on Saturday, Bits And Bobs contests the opening 6f Juddmonte EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (1.35 ).

This son of James Garfield showed a good attitude to score on his debut at Leicester 11 days ago and is sure to have learned plenty from that initial experience.

Bits And Bobs 13:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Frankie Dettori has had 20 winners from 59 rides at Sandown in the last five years for an impressive 34 per cent strike-rate. He partners A Dublin Lad in the 1m2f Darley British EBF Maiden Stakes (4.00 ) – his only ride on the card.

A Dublin Lad is a half-brother to the classy Sacred and shaped with promise when third in a Newmarket maiden on debut last October.

He is stepped up to 1m2f on his three-year-old debut and should have plenty more to offer.

A Dublin Lad 16:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Michael Hourigan has had three winners from just eight runners at Downpatrick in the last five years and backing those horses blind would have produced a €14.33 profit.

Winning Mischief represents the trainer in the opening 2m3f Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle (1.45 ).

She comes into this an eight-race maiden but has been knocking on the door recently and the step up in trip should be in her favour.

Winning Mischief 13:45 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Jody McGarvey Tnr: Michael Hourigan

Richard Newland has had five winners from 17 runners over hurdles at Hexham in the last five seasons for a 29 per cent strike-rate.

Motion In Limine is the trainer’s only runner on Saturday’s card and takes his chance in the 2m7½f Clarke Mairs Handicap Hurdle (4.20 ).

The eight-year-old has not shown a great deal on his last two starts but is now only 2lb above his last winning mark and has received wind surgery since his latest run at Worcester.

Motion In Limine 16:20 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Cillin Leonard (5lb) Tnr: Dr Richard Newland

Clive Cox is operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate (10-25) with his juveniles at Bath in the last five years and his only runner on Saturday’s card is the two-year-old Unbreak My Heart in the 5f British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.00 ).

A half-sister to the stable’s dual Group 2 winner Heartache, Unbreak My Heart caught the eye when third in a conditions race at Salisbury on debut last month.

She should be sharper with that experience under her belt and holds strong claims in a race won by subsequent Group 1 heroine Lezoo 12 months ago.

Unbreak My Heart 15:00 Bath View Racecard Jky: John Fahy Tnr: Clive Cox

Mia Nicholls has ridden three winners, a second and a third from just seven rides for Adrian Nicholls on turf this season and the father and daughter combination team up with Abate in the concluding 6f Clean Up With PPS Handicap (5.25 ) at York on Saturday.

The seven-year-old arrives here seeking a hat-trick after wins at Hamilton and Haydock and although up 6lb for his latest success Abate defied a mark of 81 earlier in his career so should be up to this challenge.

Abate 17:25 York View Racecard Jky: Mia Nicholls (7lb) Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

Fergal O’Brien has sent out 15 winners from 44 runners over fences at Uttoxeter in the last five years for an impressive 34 per cent strike-rate. Backing those runners to a level stake would have yielded a £27.27 profit.

O’Brien is represented by Carlo Du Berlais in the 3m Prolec Midlands Electrical Contractors Novices' Handicap Chase (6.10 ) on Saturday.

This six-year-old failed to score in three starts over hurdles last season but made a winning chase debut over this course and distance last month. He is up 5lb for that success but is open to plenty of improvement in this sphere and first-time cheekpieces are now applied.

Carlo Du Berlais 18:10 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Connor Brace Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Julia Feilden has sent out three winners from her last six runners including 28-1 outsider Corporate Raider at Yarmouth on Wednesday.

Feilden will hope that Stintino Sunset can continue the fine run of stable form when she takes her chance in the 7f Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap (8.25 ).

This daughter of Twilight Son is yet to get off the mark in her 11-race career, but she was only beaten a length and a half at Windsor last time and finished a respectable second over course and distance last October off 4lb above her current mark.

Stintino Sunset 20:25 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Julia Feilden

Read these next:

'I don't believe it was bad' - Frankie Dettori defends controversial Stradivarius ride before Royal Ascot swansong

'It's soul destroying' - 42, 35, 25 and 21-day whip bans handed out as jockeys suffer for breaching new rules

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.