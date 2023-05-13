Eight key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the terrestrial action on ITV4 coming from Ascot, Lingfield and Haydock. Hexham, Navan, Nottingham, Warwick and Leicester also host meetings and here are statistics from each track that will help your punting . . .

Alan King is operating at a 23 per cent strike-rate with his runners at Ascot in the past five seasons and backing his horses blind at the track during that period would have yielded a £43.38 level-stakes profit.

represents the trainer in the 1m2f Carey Group Handicap () and is King’s only runner on Saturday’s card.

The son of Belardo was gelded after finishing a promising second at Nottingham in October and made a promising start to this season when runner-up at Doncaster last month. He should prove competitive running off just a pound higher mark.

Westerton 15:45 Ascot View Racecard

Caoilin Quinn is 3-7 (43 per cent) when riding at Haydock and the conditional rider will attempt to improve on that healthy strike-rate when partnering in the 1m7½f Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle ().

The five-year-old returned to winning ways in the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton last time, looking value for further than the winning margin having idled badly on the run-in.

Quinn’s 5lb claim negates the 4lb rise received for that Plumpton success, so it would be disappointing if Teddy Blue did not find himself bang there at the business end of this contest.

Teddy Blue 15:15 Haydock View Racecard

John McConnell is 5-12 (42 per cent) with his runners at Hexham in the past five years and that improves to 4-7 (57 per cent) when focusing on his hurdlers, statistics that make of obvious interest in the 2m7½f Paxton's For Kverneland Machinery & Metal Maiden Hurdle ().

This relative of Betfair Chase winner Snoopy Loopy took a bumper at this track in March and performed admirably when second under a penalty last time.

Bred to improve now tackling hurdles over what should prove a more suitable trip, Chance The Robin holds strong claims in a race his stable landed with a similar type 12 months ago.

Chance The Robin 14:50 Hexham View Racecard

Fozzy Stack is operating at a 30 per cent strike-rate with his runners in the past fortnight and he makes the journey north to Navan on Saturday with , his only runner on the card.

This son of Starspangledbanner takes his chance in the 5f maiden (), where he bids to go one spot better having finished runner-up on both of his starts to date.

He was caught late at Tipperary last time and if the addition of a first time tongue-tie helps him to see his race out better here, he should take some catching.

Parting Glass 14:55 Navan View Racecard

Sir Michael Stoute is operating at a 32 per cent strike-rate at Lingfield in the last five seasons and his runners produce a £18.94 level-stakes profit when ridden on the all-weather by Ryan Moore.

The combination team up with in the Fitzdares Lingfield Derby Trial ().

This royal runner has produced progressive Racing Post Ratings in his three starts to date, keeping on well for second at Newmarket last time. Stepping up to 1m4f looks a big plus on that evidence.

Circle Of Fire 15:35 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Patrick Chamings has sent out three winners from his last nine runners for a 33 per cent strike-rate and jockey Cam Hardie is 1-1 when riding for the trainer – that winner coming at odds of 5-1.

Bidding to keep that unblemished record intact, warrants a second glance in the 1m6f racingtv.com Handicap ().

The five-year-old comes into this contest as a ten-race maiden, but he came closest to breaking his duck when runner-up at Windsor last time where he shaped as though stepping back up to 1m6f would be a big plus.

Ship To Shore 17:20 Nottingham View Racecard

Joe Tizzard is 4-13 (31 per cent) with his runners at Warwick and backing those horses blindly would have yielded a £16.58 level-stakes profit.

Tizzard has two runners on the card, with a particularly interesting contender in the Racing TV Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase () over 3m.

Although he has gone more than two years without a win this eight-year-old has been shaping as though ready to get his head back in front having finished placed in three of his last four starts. Harry Kimber claims a valuable 3lb and that could prove crucial in a race where none of the field arrive in sparkling form.

Furkash 16:50 Warwick View Racecard

Tony Coyle is 3-5 (60 per cent) when sending horses to Leicester in the last five years and backing those runners to a level stake would have produced a profit of £7.88.

He sends the admirable to the track on Saturday to contest the 6f MJE The Safest Bet In Building Handicap ().

Beaten a neck over this course and distance last month, Broken Spear was far from disgraced when fourth at Chester on Wednesday and given how well he travelled through that race reverting back to a sprint trip should suit.

Broken Spear 19:40 Leicester View Racecard

