Eight key stats to help you beat the bookies on a busy Saturday

There are eight meetings on a busy day with the Phoenix Stakes headlining the Curragh card and the Shergar Cup taking place at Ascot. Newmarket, Redcar and Haydock host the other afternoon fixtures, while Kilbeggan, Lingfield and Ayr are in action in the evening. Here is a key statistic from each track to aid your punting . . .

Clive Cox's sprinter Tis Marvellous has a record of four wins, a second and a third from 15 starts at Ascot, recording two of his top three Racing Post Ratings at the Berkshire track.

The nine-year-old is a dual winner of the Shergar Cup Dash (1.35), striking under Hollie Doyle in 2018 and Kevin Stott in 2021. He has finished last in two starts this year but is back down to the same mark he won this race off two years ago and is partnered by Luke Morris.

Tis Marvellous 13:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Clive Cox

Joseph O'Brien's runners in the opening 7f maiden (1.40) on the Phoenix Stakes card have recorded form figures of 8024121 in the past five seasons, with his winners Thunder Moon and Al Riffa going on to land the Group 1 National Stakes that season.

He saddles newcomer Surfers Paradise, a son of Ten Sovereigns related to several winners and owned by Michael Tabor, John Magnier and Derrick Smith. Any market support would be notable.

Surfers Paradise 13:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Apprentice Brandon Wilkie was top of the hot jockeys' list before Friday's racing with three winners from his last seven rides.

He heads to Newmarket for his first two mounts on the July course. Drying ground is a plus for Biloxi Boy (2.30) in the 7f nursery, while Wilkie's 7lb claim will be useful for topweight and course winner Lethal Levi in the 7f handicap (4.15). Both horses are trained by Karl Burke.

Biloxi Boy 14:30 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (7lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Lethal Levi 16:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie (7lb) Tnr: K R Burke

Another apprentice in fine form is Morgan Cole, who was operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate (5-17) prior to Friday's racing.

She rides at Redcar for the first time, and teams up with trainer Tracy Waggott for the first time, aboard Mrs Bagerran in the 5f classified stakes (4.24). The sprinter has form figures of 2123 on her last four starts since June.

Mrs Bagerran 16:24 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Morgan Cole (5lb) Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Owen Burrows tops the hot trainers' list with an eyecatching strike-rate of 67 per cent (4-6) in the past fortnight.

He saddles two runners at Haydock, a course where he has a 26 per cent strike-rate (5-19) in the past five seasons. So Farhh So Good finished third on her handicap debut at Newbury last time and should have more to offer in the 1m2½f handicap (3.35), while course-and-distance winner Tarrabb contests a wide-open Listed Dick Hern Stakes (4.10).

So Farhh So Good 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Tarrabb 16:10 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Owen Burrows

Willie Mullins has a 39 per cent strike-rate (87-222) with bumper newcomers and that improves to 58 per cent (7-12) at Kilbeggan.

Steppingstone, a son of Arc third Masterstroke, fits the criteria in the finale (8.25). Patrick Mullins takes the mount and he had a 66 per cent strike-rate (19-29) in such races this season prior to Friday.

Steppingstone 20:25 Kilbeggan View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

John and Thady Gosden have an overall 21 per cent strike-rate but have saddled four winners from five runners (80 per cent strike-rate) with horses having their first start since wind surgery.

Humanity sports a tongue-tie for the first time having undergone a wind operation in May. He finished third to subsequent Listed winner Chesspiece on his debut at Newcastle in November and should be a big player in the 1m3½f maiden (6.45).

Humanity 18:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Tristan Davidson and Phil Dennis have a 29 per cent strike-rate when combining at Ayr.

They team up with Yeeeaah, who has been placed on his last two starts and should be in the mix again in the 7f handicap (8.07).

Yeeeaah 20:07 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: Tristan Davidson

