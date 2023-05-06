Racing Post logo
Previews

Eight key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

Gina Mangan: Keith Nicholson is pointing the finger at the BHA after the decision not to let her ride in the Derby
Gina Mangan: a jockey to note at GoodwoodCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the 2,000 Guineas taking centre stage at Newmarket. Naas, Goodwood, Thirsk and Doncaster stage the other Flat meetings and Cork, Hexham and Uttoxeter race over jumps. Here are statistics from each track to help your punting . . .

Naas

Michael O'Callaghan has a 17 per cent strike-rate and £1 level-stake profit of £44.83 with his runners at Naas in the last five seasons.

He runs Lokada, who is 2-4 over the minimum distance, in the 5f handicap (1.35). She should have more to offer after just two starts in handicaps.

Silk
Lokada13:35 Naas
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane (-lb)Tnr: M D O'Callaghan

Goodwood

Gina Mangan has enjoyed two winners, a second, two thirds and two fourths from seven mounts at Goodwood, posting a £1 level-stake profit of £14.50.

She heads to the Sussex track for one ride aboard the in-form Umming N' Ahing, who seeks a hat-trick in the 5f handicap (4.20) after recent wins at Nottingham.

Silk
Umming N' Ahing16:20 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb)Tnr: Bill Turner

Thirsk

James Fanshawe has an overall strike-rate of 23 per cent from 100 runners at the Yorkshire track.

His team make the long trip from Newmarket with one runner. Wannabe Brave has shown improvement since stepping up in trip and should be a leading player in the 1m6f handicap (4.15) with a visor fitted for the first time.

Silk
Wannabe Brave16:15 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr (-lb)Tnr: James Fanshawe

Newmarket

The course-and-distance form figures of sprinter Equiano Springs catch the eye. They read 11118.

He has posted two of his top four Racing Post Ratings at this track and could outrun big odds in the 6f handicap (2.50).

Silk
Equiano Springs14:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb)Tnr: Tom Tate

Cork

Ben Harvey has a 43 per cent strike-rate at this track with three winners from seven mounts.

He has five rides on the seven-race card and the pick could be Monza Man, who posted an improved effort when second at Thurles last time. He makes his handicap hurdle debut in the 2m4f event (3.33).

Silk
Monza Man15:33 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Harvey (5lb)Tnr: Timothy Doyle

Uttoxeter

Andapa has performed well on her visits to Uttoxeter, recording form figures of 11353, and returns to action in the 2m handicap hurdle (6.15).

She has undergone wind surgery since her last start in October and is just 3lb above her last winning mark.

Silk
Andapa18:15 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Daryl Jacob (-lb)Tnr: Michael Roberts

Doncaster

Talented apprentice Connor Planas has a 3-3 record on Town Moor.

He has two rides at the track's evening meeting and Pocket The Profit could go well fresh in the 6f handicap (6.55)

Silk
Pocket The Profit18:55 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Planas (5lb)Tnr: George Boughey

Hexham

Jedd O'Keeffe has a 47 per cent strike-rate at Hexham with eight winners from 17 runners and saddles two runners on the evening jumps card.

The in-form Miss Lamb has strong claims in the 2m novice hurdle (6.40), while course winner Vintage Fizz could bounce back to form in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (7.10).

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 09:00, 6 May 2023
icon
