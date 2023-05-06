Eight key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the 2,000 Guineas taking centre stage at Newmarket. Naas, Goodwood, Thirsk and Doncaster stage the other Flat meetings and Cork, Hexham and Uttoxeter race over jumps. Here are statistics from each track to help your punting . . .
Naas
Michael O'Callaghan has a 17 per cent strike-rate and £1 level-stake profit of £44.83 with his runners at Naas in the last five seasons.
He runs Lokada, who is 2-4 over the minimum distance, in the 5f handicap (1.35). She should have more to offer after just two starts in handicaps.
Goodwood
Gina Mangan has enjoyed two winners, a second, two thirds and two fourths from seven mounts at Goodwood, posting a £1 level-stake profit of £14.50.
She heads to the Sussex track for one ride aboard the in-form Umming N' Ahing, who seeks a hat-trick in the 5f handicap (4.20) after recent wins at Nottingham.
Thirsk
James Fanshawe has an overall strike-rate of 23 per cent from 100 runners at the Yorkshire track.
His team make the long trip from Newmarket with one runner. Wannabe Brave has shown improvement since stepping up in trip and should be a leading player in the 1m6f handicap (4.15) with a visor fitted for the first time.
Newmarket
The course-and-distance form figures of sprinter Equiano Springs catch the eye. They read 11118.
He has posted two of his top four Racing Post Ratings at this track and could outrun big odds in the 6f handicap (2.50).
Cork
Ben Harvey has a 43 per cent strike-rate at this track with three winners from seven mounts.
He has five rides on the seven-race card and the pick could be Monza Man, who posted an improved effort when second at Thurles last time. He makes his handicap hurdle debut in the 2m4f event (3.33).
Uttoxeter
Andapa has performed well on her visits to Uttoxeter, recording form figures of 11353, and returns to action in the 2m handicap hurdle (6.15).
She has undergone wind surgery since her last start in October and is just 3lb above her last winning mark.
Doncaster
Talented apprentice Connor Planas has a 3-3 record on Town Moor.
He has two rides at the track's evening meeting and Pocket The Profit could go well fresh in the 6f handicap (6.55)
Hexham
Jedd O'Keeffe has a 47 per cent strike-rate at Hexham with eight winners from 17 runners and saddles two runners on the evening jumps card.
The in-form Miss Lamb has strong claims in the 2m novice hurdle (6.40), while course winner Vintage Fizz could bounce back to form in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (7.10).
