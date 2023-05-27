Eight key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the Irish 2,000 Guineas taking centre stage at the Curragh. Haydock, Goodwood, York, Chester and Salisbury stage the other Flat meetings and Cartmel and Ffos Las race over jumps. Here are statistics from each track to help your punting . . .

Haydock

Charlie Hills has a 40 per cent strike-rate (2-5) with his runners sporting blinkers, a hood or visor for the first time in the past five seasons.

fits that criteria in the feature Temple Stakes () with the talented sprinter fitted with a hood. He was a winner at this track on his sole visit in September.

Equality 15:30 Haydock View Racecard

Curragh

Barry Fitzgerald has a 19 per cent strike-rate (3-16) and level-stake profit of +£30 in the two-week period either side of this day in the past five years. He runs , who seeks a four-timer on the Flat in the 1m2f premier handicap () after wins at Gowran and Navan.

Brave Troop 16:50 Curragh View Racecard

Goodwood

Darlington trainer Michael Dods has a 75 per cent strike-rate (3-4) at the Sussex track in the past five years. He runs , a winner over course and distance at the Glorious meeting last year, in the 7f handicap ().

Prairie Falcon 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard

York

Jack Garritty is on the hot jockeys' list with four winners from his last 15 rides.

He has three mounts at York and the pick looks to be , who arrives on the back of a victory at Nottingham this month in the mile handicap ().

Spioradalta 16:25 York View Racecard

Cartmel

James Moffatt and Charlotte Jones have a 32 per cent strike-rate when combining at this unique track.

They team up with four runners, and makes each-way appeal on his debut over fences in the 2m5f handicap chase (). He was a novice hurdle winner at this course last year and won an Irish point-to-point prior to joining Moffatt.

Zumbi 15:55 Cartmel View Racecard

Chester

Daniel and Claire Kubler have a 60 per cent strike-rate (3-5) at Chester and saddle one runner at this afternoon's card.

ran a fine race from stall 13 when third in a handicap at Chester's May meeting and has strong claims in the 7½f handicap () from stall three.

Percy's Lad 16:05 Chester View Racecard

Salisbury

Sir Mark Prescott is second in the hot trainers' list with three winners from his last five runners.

He saddles a long odds-on shot in the bumper at Ffos Las but is represented with handicap debutant () at Salisbury. This three-year-old raced over 7f last year and steps up to 1m4f with Luke Morris in the saddle.

Robusto 20:10 Salisbury View Racecard

Ffos Las

Jonjo O'Neill Jr heads to Ffos Las for one ride aboard in the 2m7½f mares' handicap hurdle ().

The five-year-old sports cheekpieces for the first time on the back of a disappointing handicap debut at Ludlow last month.

