Previews

Eight key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

Sir Mark Prescott at his Heath House Stables in Newmarket
Sir Mark Prescott: saddles an intriguing handicap debutant at Salisbury on Saturday eveningCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the Irish 2,000 Guineas taking centre stage at the Curragh. Haydock, Goodwood, York, Chester and Salisbury stage the other Flat meetings and Cartmel and Ffos Las race over jumps. Here are statistics from each track to help your punting . . .

Haydock

Charlie Hills has a 40 per cent strike-rate (2-5) with his runners sporting blinkers, a hood or visor for the first time in the past five seasons.

Equality fits that criteria in the feature Temple Stakes (3.30) with the talented sprinter fitted with a hood. He was a winner at this track on his sole visit in September.

Silk
Equality15:30 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Hanagan (-lb)Tnr: Charles Hills

Curragh

Barry Fitzgerald has a 19 per cent strike-rate (3-16) and level-stake profit of +£30 in the two-week period either side of this day in the past five years. He runs Brave Troop, who seeks a four-timer on the Flat in the 1m2f premier handicap (4.50) after wins at Gowran and Navan.

Silk
Brave Troop16:50 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Luke McAteer (3lb)Tnr: Barry J Fitzgerald

Goodwood

Darlington trainer Michael Dods has a 75 per cent strike-rate (3-4) at the Sussex track in the past five years. He runs Prairie Falcon, a winner over course and distance at the Glorious meeting last year, in the 7f handicap (2.05).

Silk
Prairie Falcon14:05 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Hayley Turner (-lb)Tnr: Michael Dods

York

Jack Garritty is on the hot jockeys' list with four winners from his last 15 rides.

He has three mounts at York and the pick looks to be Spioradalta, who arrives on the back of a victory at Nottingham this month in the mile handicap (4.25).

Silk
Spioradalta16:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Garritty (-lb)Tnr: Mark Walford

Cartmel

James Moffatt and Charlotte Jones have a 32 per cent strike-rate when combining at this unique track.

They team up with four runners, and Zumbi makes each-way appeal on his debut over fences in the 2m5f handicap chase (3.55). He was a novice hurdle winner at this course last year and won an Irish point-to-point prior to joining Moffatt.

Silk
Zumbi15:55 Cartmel
View Racecard
Jky: Charlotte Jones (3lb)Tnr: James Moffatt

Chester

Daniel and Claire Kubler have a 60 per cent strike-rate (3-5) at Chester and saddle one runner at this afternoon's card.

Percy's Lad ran a fine race from stall 13 when third in a handicap at Chester's May meeting and has strong claims in the 7½f handicap (4.05) from stall three.

Silk
Percy's Lad16:05 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Salisbury

Sir Mark Prescott is second in the hot trainers' list with three winners from his last five runners.

He saddles a long odds-on shot in the bumper at Ffos Las but is represented with handicap debutant Robusto (8.10) at Salisbury. This three-year-old raced over 7f last year and steps up to 1m4f with Luke Morris in the saddle.

Silk
Robusto20:10 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris (-lb)Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Ffos Las

Jonjo O'Neill Jr heads to Ffos Las for one ride aboard Dana's Gem in the 2m7½f mares' handicap hurdle (8.25).

The five-year-old sports cheekpieces for the first time on the back of a disappointing handicap debut at Ludlow last month.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 27 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 27 May 2023
