Eight key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the Curragh offering the headline action on Irish Oaks day. Newbury, Market Rasen, Cartmel, Newmarket, Ripon, Doncaster and Haydock also host fixtures and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

Owen Burrows has had 35 runners at Newbury in the last five years and eight have won for an impressive 23 per cent strike-rate.

His only entry on today’s card comes in the closing 1m fillies’ handicap (5.20 ), where Rowayeh goes for a third win on the bounce.

The Shadwell homebred – from the family of Baaeed and Hukum – supplemented a Beverley maiden success with victory on her handicap debut at Sandown last month. The handicapper has raised her 5lb for that win, but there should be more improvement in the locker.

Rowayeh 17:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

Richard Fahey has been a trainer to follow when sending his horses to the Curragh in the last five years. Four of his 14 runners at the track during that period have won for a 29 per cent strike-rate, and backing those horses blind would have yielded a £30.50 level-stakes profit.

Representing Fahey at the Curragh on Saturday, Strike Red runs in the 6½f Scurry Handicap (2.35 ).

The five-year-old put up his best effort of the season when a half-length runner-up at Ripon last time out and should appreciate the extra half-furlong on offer here.

Strike Red 14:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

Adrian Keatley and Brian Hughes are a potent trainer and jockey combination. Four of their previous nine runners have won for an impressive 44 per cent strike-rate, and backing those horses blind would have produced a healthy £21.70 level-stakes profit.

Keatley has two runners on Market Rasen’s card – both partnered by the champion jockey – with Belvedere Blast entered in the 2m½f handicap hurdle (2.40 ) and Adamaris contesting the closing 2m½f handicap hurdle (5.00 ).

Belvedere Blast was a dual course-and-distance winner last month and brought up the hat-trick at Hexham last time. The six-year-old Adamaris looked value for further than the winning margin when going in over course and distance last time and a 5lb rise could prove lenient.

Belvedere Blast 14:40 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley Adamaris 17:00 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Adrian Paul Keatley

Charlotte Jones is a go-to rider at Cartmel, where her career strike-rate is currently at 25 per cent. When focusing on her mounts over fences at the track in the past five years that figure improves to an eyecatching 47 per cent (9-19).

Jones has two rides over the larger obstacles today, with Jelski a particularly interesting runner in the 2m5f handicap chase (4.35 ).

The Jimmy Moffatt-trained nine-year-old ran out a narrow winner over an extended 3m1½f here last time and given how well he travelled through that race the drop back in trip should not inconvenience.

Jelski 16:35 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Charlotte Jones (3lb) Tnr: James Moffatt

Oliver Stammers has had three winners, a second and a third from just six rides on the July course and backing his mounts blind would have yielded a £7.25 level-stakes profit.

He heads to Newmarket for just one ride this afternoon aboard Dutch Decoy in the 1m Lettergold Handicap (3.40 ).

The six-year-old finished with a flourish for third at Sandown last time and that form entitles him to plenty of respect in what looks a slightly weaker race.

Dutch Decoy 15:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Kevin Ryan is operating at a 16 per cent strike-rate with his runners at Ripon in the last five seasons but that figure improves to 30 per cent when focusing on horses aged four or older. Backing those older horses to a level-stake would have yielded a healthy £49.88 profit.

Thundering – Ryan’s only runner on today’s card – falls into this age bracket and is worthy of a second glance in the 1m4f handicap (4.30 ).

The four-year-old was inconvenienced by the drop back to 1m2f at Newcastle last time and the pick of his form from last season (including a fifth behind subsequent St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov) suggests that a mark of 87 is within reach.

Thundering 16:30 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

James Fanshawe is a trainer worth following with his three-year-olds at Doncaster. In the last five years, Fanshawe has sent out nine winners from 28 three-year-old runners for a 32 per cent strike-rate, and those horses have produced a level-stakes profit of £50.95.

Representing this age group on Saturday evening, Moogie warrants respect in the closing 1m4f handicap (8.45 ).

This daughter of Mastercraftsman disappointed in a Kempton novice last time, but she had made a winning debut at Newcastle on her start prior when accounting for the now 80-rated Ajyad. That form suggests that she could be well-treated sent handicapping on an opening mark of 78.

Moogie 20:45 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Fanshawe

Darryll Holland is a perfect two from two with his three-year-old runners at Haydock and Pearl Eye bids to maintain this unblemished record in the closing mile handicap (9.00 ) this evening.

The colt was a 9-2 winner over this course and distance in May and has run well in defeat in both starts since.

This looks like a relatively modest affair on paper and first-time cheekpieces have the scope to unlock some improvement in Pearl Eye.

Pearl Eye 21:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: J F Egan Tnr: Darryll Holland

