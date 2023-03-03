Ed and Oli among the star names on a right royal day in the Borders as Kelso pushes out the boat

The Princess Royal could not make it back to Kelso earlier in the season but racing royalty of a different kind is in town on Saturday.

Her Royal Highness was due to be the guest of honour at Kelso in September for the meeting that marked the start of the course's bicentenary season, only for all engagements to be cancelled on the death of her mother.

She will be back for the official anniversary day next month but now HRH Ed Chamberlin, Oli Bell and the rest of the ITV Racing team are in town for what may be the best day’s racing staged on the Berrymoss since the foundation stone was laid for the grandstand at Scotland’s first purpose-built course in 1822.