Ed and Oli among the star names on a right royal day in the Borders as Kelso pushes out the boat
The Princess Royal could not make it back to Kelso earlier in the season but racing royalty of a different kind is in town on Saturday.
Her Royal Highness was due to be the guest of honour at Kelso in September for the meeting that marked the start of the course's bicentenary season, only for all engagements to be cancelled on the death of her mother.
She will be back for the official anniversary day next month but now HRH Ed Chamberlin, Oli Bell and the rest of the ITV Racing team are in town for what may be the best day’s racing staged on the Berrymoss since the foundation stone was laid for the grandstand at Scotland’s first purpose-built course in 1822.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in