Easyview: who comes out best of the runners in the Nunthorpe Stakes at the Ebor festival at York?

Fancy a bet on the racing but find it confusing to choose the right horse? Do not fear, Easyview is here to help you.

We've taken the traditional racecard and removed all the jargon, symbols and abbreviations that can be quite daunting for inexperienced punters and made picking winners as quick and easy as possible.

Our horseracing experts have done all the hard work for you – crunching the numbers, picking out the key pieces of data and giving each runner a score of up to 100. And if you want to base your pick on one of six key factors, we've colour-coded them so you can easily see, for example, which horses are suited by the ground and which have the best jockeys and trainers.

We'd love to know what you think of Easyview so we can make it even better. Just click on this link to share your feedback.

The Easyview racecard

3.35 York: Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes racecard and betting

