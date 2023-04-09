Easy Game going for three wins on the bounce but French Dynamite a worthy opponent

The ultra-consistent Easy Game is bidding for a third win in a row in the Grade 2 McInerney Properties Chase. A winner of six of his last seven starts, the nine-year-old is something of an unsung hero in the Willie Mullins yard due to the plethora of star chasers at Closutton.

He has been put away, with presumably this race in mind, since he won a Grade 2 at Gowran Park in October from the recently retired Kemboy, who upheld the form in the interim by finishing runner-up twice in Grade 1s and landing the Bobbyjo Chase on his final start in February. Easy Game seems to have a lot in his favour, but it is questionable whether he is at his best on soft ground.

Stablemate Janidil was impressive when landing the Red Mills Chase on his return and would relish testing conditions, but he was well held in the Ryanair, where his jumping let him down.

The Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite is a top-class opponent and was beaten only five and three-quarter lengths into fourth at Cheltenham in the Ryanair Chase last month. He proved very effective on a soft surface there, travelling powerfully and giving way only coming to the last. That was a commendable effort and, in receipt of 3lb from the two Mullins market leaders he has a cracking chance.

Things did not go right in the Mares' Chase for the Henry de Bromhead-trained Magic Daze at Cheltenham as she got left at the start, but her form before that, when defeating Dinoblue and Minx Tiara at Naas, has a strong look to it and this trip could unlock further improvement.

Royal Rendezvous, the third Mullins runner in the line-up, would be better served by a sounder surface, while it looks to be a big ask for Kapard stepping up from handicap company.

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Easy Game

He's a brilliant horse for the yard. He is coming off a bit of a layoff but his work has been good and he comes here fresh. I'm looking forward to getting on him. He is so consistent bar his run in the Galway Plate last year.

Mouse Morris, trainer of French Dynamite

He ran well in the Ryanair at Cheltenham. He wants good ground so we'll see what conditions are like.

