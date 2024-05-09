Earls bids for back-to-back victories for Gavin Cromwell in lucrative Mallow Handicap

Earls caused a bit of a surprise when popping up at 28-1 to win this €100,000 handicap last season and bids to follow up off a 7lb higher mark for Gavin Cromwell two weeks after plundering a good pot in fine style at Haydock.

He shaped well before his Haydock success when narrowly failing to reel in Crystal Black at the Curragh. Both of those displays came in testing conditions, which is a slight caveat on better ground here, but he does have winning form on good.

Ado McGuinness is always mob-handed in these types of handicaps and it's hard to dismiss any of his five. Tosen Wish was well fancied to play a big role in the Irish Lincolnshire but the testing ground didn't see him to best effect. He shaped well when fifth in this race last year and should be on the premises if they go a good gallop in front.

Hightimeyouwon is another interesting contender for the stable and won this contest in 2021. He has been a model of consistency on the all-weather and deservedly got his head in front on his latest start.

Janoobi returned after 19 months off to bolt up in a Naas handicap in March for Ger Lyons and would have leading claims if he's equally effective on this quicker surface.

Willie McCreery saddles two and Stag Night has been in excellent form in three starts this season. He was run down late by Laugh A Minute over 6f at Naas last time out and has a big chance if he stays this trip, while All Lies Ahead, runner-up in this race last year, would appreciate any rain.

Rahmi is an interesting contender for Johnny Murtagh. He ran with plenty of credit in some top handicaps last season and will relish the sounder surface after finishing 11th in the Irish Lincolnshire. His form last season behind the likes of Chazzesmee and Crystal Black reads well and he rates a solid each-way play.

Scholarship didn't shape badly off a slow pace when ninth at the Curragh last month and is in with a squeak for Ger O'Leary, while the Eddie Lynam-trained Heavenly Power could feature if he handles this longer trip.

What they say

Willie McCreery, trainer of Stag Night and All Lies Ahead

All Lies Ahead was second in the race last year and is running off the same mark. She seems in great form. Stag Night is stepping up in trip but I think he will stay. He's in great form and is drawn in the middle so he should get a bit of cover.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Apache Outlaw, Hightimeyouwon, Current Option, Tosen Wish and Volatile Analyst

Apache Outlaw finished strong over six furlongs at Naas the last day. He's bred to get seven furlongs so hopefully he'll have no problem with it. Hightimeyouwon is a previous winner of this race and he's in good form. The better the ground, the better for him. The ground was too soft for Tosen Wish in the Lincoln. He ran a cracker in the race last year as he flew home after getting a bit outpaced. Current Option and Volatile Analyst should appreciate the better ground as well.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Earls

He did it well at Haydock. The ground was a lot different that day and everything went right for him as they went a nice gallop and it opened up for him nicely. He's in good form and we would have preferred slower ground but he's still there with a chance.

Eddie Lynam, trainer of Heavenly Power

We're trying him over a new trip. He's been placed over it before but we're going there more in hope than confidence. The ground was possibly a bit too testing for him at the Curragh but it's gone completely the other way now and it looks like it will be plenty quick.

Ger O'Leary, trainer of Scholarship

He's in good form. He's going there with a little chance but it's a hot enough race. He's a lovely-moving horse so better ground should be fine for him.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.