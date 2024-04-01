Dual Group 1-winning globetrotter Dubai Honour tees up Hong Kong trip with Listed test at Kempton

Dual Group 1 winner and 2021 Champion Stakes runner-up Dubai Honour brings some stardust to Kempton's Easter Monday card as he makes his seasonal return in the Virgin Bet-backed Listed Magnolia Stakes.

The winner of more than £3 million in prize-money, Dubai Honour brings a towering official rating of 120 into the 1m2f contest and will be bidding for his first success since completing a Group 1 double in Sydney last spring.

Dubai Honour subsequently finished a close third in the Group 1 QEII Cup at Sha Tin and a return trip to Hong Kong is again on the cards for the William Haggas-trained globetrotter.

"He was going to go back to Australia but had a setback which was frustrating," said Haggas. "He's fine but it was just a bad bit of timing. He'll need the run but he should have a good race and, if all goes well, he'll go to Hong Kong at the end of April."

Officially rated 11lb superior to Lion's Pride, but in receipt of 3lb from his closest rival, Dubai Honour looks well placed to get back to winning ways after defeats in the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse and Champion Stakes in Britain last season.

Haggas added: "They've always loved Lion's Pride apparently, so I expect him to give us a good race, but we've got a nice draw and hopefully he'll run well."

Lion's Pride , one of two runners for John and Thady Gosden, finished last season with a Listed win over Measured Time at Kempton and the runner-up franked that form when finishing a close fourth in Saturday's Group 1 Dubai Turf at Meydan. Stablemate Forest Of Dean is the only runner in the field to have run this year although he could beat only one home in the Winter Derby at Southwell.

Okeechobee: last seen completing a hat-trick at Salisbury in September 2022 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Okeechobee returns from a long layoff as he runs for the first time since completing a hat-trick in a Salisbury handicap in September 2022.

"He's just ready to return to the track," said Okeechobee's trainer Harry Charlton. "There were very few options for him and I was keen to run him on a nice track and on decent ground. It will be good to see him run."

Sea Of Roses , who was last seen in action weakening out of contention in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October, completes the field.

