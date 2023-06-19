Drama is the only sure thing at Royal Ascot as Frankie Dettori aims to go out with a bang

THERE have probably been times when racing's problems made you fret about the health of the game. Then along comes Royal Ascot and everything is easy again because big fields and depth of quality can be taken as read, and that means high drama will surely follow.

Just look at that card with its seven races and its 114 declared runners. Opening your Racing Post to see those rows of familiar names is as refreshing an experience as jumping into a swimming pool to escape the baking sun.

But you can't wallow for too long because we've also got to make some kind of sense out of these races and time is pressing. Let's say you've cleverly cleared your schedule and are making a mid-morning start on the form analysis; that gives you two minutes per runner before they'll be on their way to post for the Queen Anne.