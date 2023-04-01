Another Lincoln for Haggas? Al Mubhir strengthens at head of big-race market

Leading Lincoln contender Al Mubhir has strengthened at the head of the betting for this afternoon's feature race () at Doncaster as William Haggas bids to land a valuable handicap for the second weekend running.

The Newmarket-based trainer saddled Lattam to win the Irish Lincolnshire at the Curragh last Saturday and he holds a strong hand in this mile event, with his four-year-old priced at 4-1 favourite (from 5) with most firms.

Andrea Atzeni's mount will appreciate the testing conditions having won on heavy ground over a mile at Haydock on his last start in October. He has since had wind surgery and has leading claims.

Awaal, who is second favourite at a general 5-1, is a progressive handicapper for Simon and Ed Crisford, with the four-year-old successful on heavy ground at Redcar in October. The son of Lope De Vega has won two of his four starts.

Among the bigger-priced runners, the James Horton-trained Encourageable has been cut to 22-1 (from 33) with bet365.

Angel backed for Spring Mile

Spring Mile outsider Clear Angel has halved in price to 25-1 (from 50) for the £75,000 handicap.

The five-year-old has raced more regularly on the all-weather than turf but finished second on his sole start on heavy ground at Redcar in November.

Cam Hardie: rides Clear Angel in the Spring Mile Credit: Edward Whitaker

Clear Angel finished seventh of nine in a mile handicap on the all-weather at Newcastle last month on his first start this year and should strip fitter for that outing.

The Niger Tinkler-trained Isla Kai, who has not registered a victory since July 2021, is the market leader at a general 11-2 in a wide-open race ().

Get all the tips and tools you need to make the most of today's fantastic racing by taking out a subscription to Racing Post Members' Club with our latest special offer. Click to find out more.

Going change at Doncaster

The going at Doncaster for Lincoln day has eased to heavy, soft in places (from soft, heavy in places) on Saturday morning.

There has been 3mm of rain at the South Yorkshire track in the last day and 12mm since Tuesday.

It has been a dry and cloudy morning on Town Moor but there is a possibility of light showers during racing.

Racing at Bellewstown has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track following 12mm of rain overnight.

The track made the announcement shortly before 7.30am on Saturday, prior to the seven-race card which was due to begin at 1.20.

Meanwhile, Uttoxeter and Stratford passed their morning inspections and racing goes ahead at the two jumps tracks.

Market movers

Doncaster

2.25

Clear Angel 25-1 (from 50)

5.20

Ivy Avenue 7-1 (from 11)

Stratford

3.27

Hokelami 3-1 (from 6)

4.02

Perfect Man 3-1 (from 9-2)

Uttoxeter

4.30

Margaret's Legacy 7-1 (from 12)

Non-runners

Doncaster

1.50 Bellarchi, Equiart (self-certificate)

3.00 Spirit of Light (going), Temple Bruer (self-certificate)

4.45 King Sharja (self-certificate)

5.50 The Nu Form Way (self-certificate)

Stratford

2.17 Forever A Dove (self-certificate), Onnaroll, Captain Attridge, Dancila (going)

2.52 Do It For Thy Sen, Fanzio (going)

3.27 Malina Ocarina (going)

4.02 Kalpaga (vets-certificate), Arthalot, O'Grady's Boy, Dellboy Trotter (going)

4.37 Quoi de Neuf (going), Ruthless Article

5.12 Chevington, James Baie (going)

Uttoxeter

3.20 Lime Drop (going)

4.30 Cuban Pete (going)

5.05 To Be Sure (going)

5.35 Braunton Burrows, Wyenot (going), Mistral Milly (self-certificate)

Chelmsford

7.00 Tenjin (vets-certificate)

Best bookmaker offers

have a new customer offer available. Sign up .

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers, and all you need is an account. Sign up .

are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, .

have lots of offers, extra places and money-back offers. Sign up for a new account .

New customers can claim free bets here and benefit from their money-back offers .

To get a free bet from , simply sign up to a new account .

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers .

If you're a new customer, will give you a free bet. Sign up to claim.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.