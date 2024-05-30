Does Emily Upjohn retain her ability to upset the boys again in wide-open Coronation Cup?

Emily Upjohn attempts to become the latest Queen of Epsom by making it back-to-back wins in the Coronation Cup and she is unlucky not to be coming here unbeaten around the course.

Most would agree she was unfortunate not to win the Oaks on this day two years ago as she finished a short-head behind Tuesday in second after stumbling and losing ground at the start.

Epsom isn’t the easiest course to negotiate, but Emily Upjohn is clearly a natural and the return is definitely in her favour. But we haven’t seen much of her in recent months.

She has run only three times since beating Westover in this race 12 months ago and two of those three runs have resulted in below-par efforts, so does she retain her ability aged five?

That is a question we can’t answer with any certainty as she finished only fifth in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on her sole start this year in March. She achieved a Racing Post Rating of 113 there, which is 10lb below her best and won’t be good enough to win here.

The average winner of a Coronation Cup in the last ten years has needed to produce 123 and that is what Emily Upjohn registered when successful last year. But that is her career-best figure and she has yet to match it since, so she is a short price for one who has a bit to prove.

Her main danger on RPRs is Luxembourg , who has two 123s and two 124s on his record, but also has similar questions surrounding his recent form as he was beaten 28 lengths in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March. That disappointment followed an odds-on defeat in Riyadh.

A reproduction of his second-place finishes in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and the Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin would put him there, but can he still repeat that at five?

Feed The Flame looks like the up-and-comer. He needs to improve on a career-best RPR of 120, but is a year younger than Emily Upjohn and Luxembourg, and has had fewer races. Andre Fabre has won this for France six times and Pascal Bary bids to give them another.

Hamish and Time Lock make up the classy quintet and both have a lot to find, but the ground can’t be soft enough for Hamish, so conditions have come right. And it’s possible first-time cheekpieces could spark further progress from Time Lock in a race in which all five are players.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Emily Upjohn: finished clear of Westover at Epsom last year Credit: Warren Little

Emily Upjohn camp open to improvement after Epsom

John Gosden believes the Coronation Cup is a good starting point for Emily Upjohn as she attempts to complete a successful defence of her crown in her first outing in Britain this year.

The five-year-old made her first appearance of the year in March – a fifth-place finish in the Sheema Classic at Meydan – and she makes a return to home soil in a race she won 12 months ago.

The daughter of Sea The Stars beat Westover in last year’s contest and Gosden is confident of another bold showing and hopes the race can see her progress.

He said: "It’s a small field, so it’ll probably be a tactical race, but she’s a filly who has been off for quite a bit since last year with only one run. She needs to get back on the track and we’re happy with her, while I think the race will bring her on."

Emily Upjohn finished three and a half lengths behind Rebel’s Romance in Dubai and her joint-trainer was happy with her performance.

"She ran a really good race there," added Gosden. "It’s not easy getting the fillies ready in the winter, but she ran a lovely race. She’s had a bit of a holiday since then and we’re building her back up, but we’re pleased with her and the race should bring her on for the summer racing."

What they say

Cristian Demuro, rider of Feed The Flame

He's a horse you don't want to light up in the early part of the race, you have to let him take his time in behind. That said, he broke on terms last time in the Ganay, which hasn't always been the case. I'm quite confident in what is a good field. He has two runs under his belt and he's improving. He doesn't enjoy it when it's bottomless but he can adapt to soft ground and he ran very well in the Ganay when they'd had plenty of rain.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Luxembourg

He's had a nice break since his last run and we've been very happy with him since. He's very comfortable over a mile and a half.

Harry Charlton, trainer of Time Lock

She's in good form but we could do without any more rain hitting. Although it's only isolated showers, she is better when the ground is better. It's an interesting race and there's a good chance of her picking up Group 1 black type if she's in the first four. It's a unique course as some go on it and some don't, but it's a nice race to be running in.

Reporting by Liam Headd

