Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Do not adjust your sets - this really is Sunday, but not as we know it

Shanagh Bob (right): wins at Plumpton on Monday
Plumpton has the honour of staging British racing's first Sunday Premier meetingCredit: Mike Hewitt

A £75,000 handicap at Plumpton, a humdinger of a Naas Grade 1, an evening card staged under the Wolverhampton floodlights and a fake tan-covered Davy Russell doing the paso doble.

Truly, the new year has brought with it a very new sort of Sunday.

It's hard to know where to start but we'll plump for Plumpton, which seems fair given it hosts the most valuable fixture in the popular grassroots track's history. A total offering of £195,000 – £90,000 up on the corresponding day in 2023 – reflects the fact this will be the second Premier raceday, hot on the heels of the inaugural meeting at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer

Published on 6 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 6 January 2024

icon
more inPreviews
more inPreviews