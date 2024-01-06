Do not adjust your sets - this really is Sunday, but not as we know it

A £75,000 handicap at Plumpton, a humdinger of a Naas Grade 1 , an evening card staged under the Wolverhampton floodlights and a fake tan-covered Davy Russell doing the paso doble.

Truly, the new year has brought with it a very new sort of Sunday.

It's hard to know where to start but we'll plump for Plumpton , which seems fair given it hosts the most valuable fixture in the popular grassroots track's history. A total offering of £195,000 – £90,000 up on the corresponding day in 2023 – reflects the fact this will be the second Premier raceday, hot on the heels of the inaugural meeting at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.