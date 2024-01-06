Do not adjust your sets - this really is Sunday, but not as we know it
A £75,000 handicap at Plumpton, a humdinger of a Naas Grade 1, an evening card staged under the Wolverhampton floodlights and a fake tan-covered Davy Russell doing the paso doble.
Truly, the new year has brought with it a very new sort of Sunday.
It's hard to know where to start but we'll plump for Plumpton, which seems fair given it hosts the most valuable fixture in the popular grassroots track's history. A total offering of £195,000 – £90,000 up on the corresponding day in 2023 – reflects the fact this will be the second Premier raceday, hot on the heels of the inaugural meeting at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.
Wolverhampton punting pointers: speed is more important than stamina and position is everything
Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Sussex National at Plumpton?
2.15 Plumpton: 'It looks a race he should be very competitive in' - who fancies their runner in the big-pot staying hurdle?
2.50 Plumpton: 'This is by far the best chance we've ever had' - quotes and analysis for the Sussex National
1.00 Naas: Mister Policeman following similar path to former Closutton winners as he bids to cement huge reputation
