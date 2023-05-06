Dermot Weld ditches convention with Tahiyra - but will the 1,000 Guineas come too soon?

Considering he showed the way to the rest of the world where campaigning horses overseas is concerned, it is surprising Dermot Weld has yet to win the Qipco 1,000 Guineas.

He is still the only European trainer to have won a leg of the American Triple Crown, has won the Melbourne Cup twice and landed big races on four continents yet the 1,000 Guineas is nowhere to be seen on his extensive CV.

Anyone who watched Rishi Persad and Steve Mellish look back on a training career spanning more than 50 years with the master of Rosehill House recently will have had a fair idea of the secret behind Weld's enduring success.