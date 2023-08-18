Derby back in the spotlight as beaten favourite returns at Newbury and O'Brien blueblood graces the Curragh

It may be the middle of August but, in a way, it's Derby time again. Today's action will tell us a bit more about the Epsom Classic we saw a couple of months ago and also about the one we're going to see next June, so far off in the future it barely seems possible we'll ever get there.

Arrest, remember him? We made him favourite to beat Auguste Rodin, King Of Steel and 11 others in the Derby, sending him off at just 4-1, even though he got warm in the preliminaries.

We've since learned enough about those Derby horses for that to be a tiny bit embarrassing. Auguste Rodin might not be Mr Reliable but he's going to end the year with a much better rating than the horse who started half a point shorter at Epsom.