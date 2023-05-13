David O'Meara double-handed as he attempts to plunder another lucrative handicap

Last year there was Orbaan at Glorious Goodwood, Blue For You at the Ebor meeting and Shelir on Champions Day. When it comes to finding the winners of valuable mile handicaps it is almost worth backing David O'Meara blind.

The complication comes when he runs more than one in a race and that is the case in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Mile Handicap at Hamilton (5.15) because he saddles two with good form chances in the recent Newcastle winner Young Fire and the unlucky runner-up in the Thirsk Hunt Cup, Pisanello.

Young Fire is getting a bit long in the tooth, but he is dangerously handicapped on old form and has the assistance of the talented 5lb claimer Mark Winn, who rode Pisanello at Thirsk last time.

You would be well in profit if you had backed every horse that Winn had ridden for O'Meara, but surely Pisanello has a lot more upside than Young Fire and he did really well to run Northern Express so close at Thirsk given he got behind after a slow start.

Theoretically, he has a good draw in stall one on the rail, but Hamilton is a hard place to come from a long way back at, especially if you are tardy from the gates, so Danny Tudhope might find himself in a whole heap of trouble up the straight.

In contrast, last year's runner-up Mostawaa likes to get on with things and he can race off a 6lb lower mark this time around and has the gift that is Billy Loughnane's 3lb claim too. He is very dangerous if he gets loose on the lead.

On A Session, winner on the opening Sunday Series card a fortnight ago, has to come into calculations too but will he stay the extended mile well enough under top weight?

More dangerous might be the Charlie Johnston trained Dutch Decoy, who is two from two at the track.

Charlie's father, Mark, trained more turf winners at Hamilton than anywhere else and while Dutch Decoy is not a typical prominent racer for the stable, he does come here on the back of an excellent effort in a much stronger race on Guineas Day.

Analysis by Tom Segal

What they say

Ben Curtis, rider of On A Session

He went through the race well when winning at Musselburgh in this series last time. He usually pulls himself up when he hits the front but he kept going that day and could still be well handicapped. He’s probably better at seven furlongs than a mile but if he settles early he would have every chance.

Roger Fell, trainer of Harswell Duke

The more rain they get the better his chance as he wants muddy conditions to be shown really at his best.

Cosmo Charlton, spokesperson for Hambleton Racing, owners of Shaladar

He has excellent course stats and his comeback run will have put him spot on for this. He likes a bit of juice in the ground and goes there with a good each-way chance.

Mike Smith, trainer of Tilsitt

He’s a fine, big horse and is ready to roll after his comeback run. Ideally we would like the ground to dry out a bit but he has form on good to soft. Hopefully he can get some of the nice prize money.

Kieran O’Neill, rider of Perseverants

I rode him to be second at the Lincoln meeting at Doncaster and if he runs to his mark he should be thereabouts. He likes easy ground so if it stays as it is it should be perfect for him.

Reporting by David Milnes

