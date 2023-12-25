David Jennings is feeling nostalgic ahead of the final episode of the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown

It is hard not to be wrapped up in a wave of nostalgia as we await the final episode of the Racing Post Novice Chase (2.20 ) at Leopardstown.

It was, after all, the race in which Klairon Davis , Sound Man and Winter Belle went at it hammer and tongs coming down to the last in 1994, with Arthur Moore's subsequent Champion Chase winner coming out on top, and two years later Danoli won his first Grade 1 over fences in what was then the Denny Gold Medal Chase.

Native Upmanship , who would surely have won about five Ryanair Chases had there been such a thing back in his day, was a personal highlight of mine in 1999. Alexander Banquet was favourite that day, but I knew better. It was probably the last thing I got right!