Cracking The Puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for the ITV action at Haydock

Richard Birch with his advice for the races from Haydock on ITV on Saturday . . .

2.05 Haydock

My Pension Expert Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Playful Saint

Dan Skelton relies on Playful Saint, who went down by only a neck in defeat at Stratford this month. That was his first run in a year and normal improvement can see him turn the tables.

Playful Saint 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.40 Haydock

New Racing TV App Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Birchy’s tip: Goshhowposh

The one runner who has the potential to blow this field apart is Goshhowposh, who can bounce back in first-time blinkers from a poor performance at Exeter when punted off the boards from 3-1 into 6-4 favourite.

Goshhowposh 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

3.15 Haydock Unibet Middle Distance Veterans’ Handicap Chase Finale, 2m4f

Birchy’s tip: Riders Onthe Storm

Riders Onthe Storm, a class act and Grade 1 winner in his prime, ran very well at Doncaster when chasing home Homme Public. He can get the better of Numitor, who might prefer less testing ground.

Champagne Mystery 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Tom George

