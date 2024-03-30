Cracking The Puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for the ITV action at Haydock
Richard Birch with his advice for the races from Haydock on ITV on Saturday . . .
2.05 Haydock
My Pension Expert Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f
Birchy’s tip: Playful Saint
Dan Skelton relies on Playful Saint, who went down by only a neck in defeat at Stratford this month. That was his first run in a year and normal improvement can see him turn the tables.
2.40 Haydock
New Racing TV App Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f
Birchy’s tip: Goshhowposh
The one runner who has the potential to blow this field apart is Goshhowposh, who can bounce back in first-time blinkers from a poor performance at Exeter when punted off the boards from 3-1 into 6-4 favourite.
3.15 Haydock Unibet Middle Distance Veterans’ Handicap Chase Finale, 2m4f
Birchy’s tip: Riders Onthe Storm
Riders Onthe Storm, a class act and Grade 1 winner in his prime, ran very well at Doncaster when chasing home Homme Public. He can get the better of Numitor, who might prefer less testing ground.
Read more . . .
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Musselburgh
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Musselburgh on ITV on Saturday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 30 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 07:41, 30 March 2024
- 3.15 Haydock: who has 'everything right for him' to thrive at the track? Analysis and quotes for valuable veterans' chase
- 4.00 Meydan: Auguste Rodin and Japanese superstar Liberty Island clash in mouthwatering Sheema Classic
- 3.10 Meydan: Frankie Dettori reunites with Lord North in hunt for fourth Dubai Turf triumph
- 12.40 Meydan: 'This year's race is one of the strongest I've seen in years' - quotes and analysis for the Dubai Gold Cup
- 4.35 Meydan: Japanese ace Ushba Tesoro the one to beat again as international stars clash in Dubai World Cup
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash
- 3.15 Haydock: who has 'everything right for him' to thrive at the track? Analysis and quotes for valuable veterans' chase
- 4.00 Meydan: Auguste Rodin and Japanese superstar Liberty Island clash in mouthwatering Sheema Classic
- 3.10 Meydan: Frankie Dettori reunites with Lord North in hunt for fourth Dubai Turf triumph
- 12.40 Meydan: 'This year's race is one of the strongest I've seen in years' - quotes and analysis for the Dubai Gold Cup
- 4.35 Meydan: Japanese ace Ushba Tesoro the one to beat again as international stars clash in Dubai World Cup
- Watford vs Leeds free bets: £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 for tonight's game
- Bristol City vs Leicester free bets: Bag £30 in EFL Championship free bets with bet365 on Good Friday
- BetMGM Thursday night Premier League Darts free bet: Grab £40 for the competition at the SSE Arena in Belfast this Thursday from BetMGM
- Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos free bets: Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets for Thursday's Super League clash