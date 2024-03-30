Racing Post logo
TippingCracking The Puzzle

Cracking The Puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for the ITV action at Haydock

Richard BirchReporter

Richard Birch with his advice for the races from Haydock on ITV on Saturday . . .

2.05 Haydock
My Pension Expert Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Playful Saint

Dan Skelton relies on Playful Saint, who went down by only a neck in defeat at Stratford this month. That was his first run in a year and normal improvement can see him turn the tables.

Silk
Playful Saint14:05 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.40 Haydock
New Racing TV App Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Birchy’s tip: Goshhowposh

The one runner who has the potential to blow this field apart is Goshhowposh, who can bounce back in first-time blinkers from a poor performance at Exeter when punted off the boards from 3-1 into 6-4 favourite.

Silk
Goshhowposh14:40 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

3.15 Haydock Unibet Middle Distance Veterans’ Handicap Chase Finale, 2m4f

Birchy’s tip: Riders Onthe Storm

Riders Onthe Storm, a class act and Grade 1 winner in his prime, ran very well at Doncaster when chasing home Homme Public. He can get the better of Numitor, who might prefer less testing ground.

Silk
Champagne Mystery15:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Tom George

Published on 30 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 07:41, 30 March 2024

