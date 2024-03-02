Racing Post logo
Previews

Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's nine selections for the ITV Racing action at Newbury, Kelso and Doncaster

Richard Birch's bets for the ITV Racing action including Newbury, Kelso and Doncaster . . .

Image link

1.20 Newbury
Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Veterans' Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Birchy's tip: Copperhead

Copperhead isn't the force of old, but a comfortable course-and-distance win on soft ground allied to his low weight reads well. He can land a long-overdue success in his first venture into a veterans' chase.

Silk
Copperhead13:20 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

1.42 Kelso
bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

Birchy's tip: Pentland Hills

Pentland Hills is 3lb better off with his one-and-three-quarter-length conqueror Serious Operator based on their Doncaster clash in December, and can turn the tables.

Silk
Pentland Hills13:42 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

1.55 Newbury
BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Birchy's tip: Heltenham

Heltenham won over course and distance on a soft surface last March. Last Saturday's Kempton second confirms his turn is near once again.

Silk
Heltenham13:55 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.17 Kelso
bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m2f

Birchy's tip: Jango Baie

Jango Baie retains Grade 1 entries at Cheltenham. He may hold a significant class edge over most of his rivals and can give weight all round.

Silk
Jango Baie14:17 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.35 Doncaster
Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap Chase, 2m½f

Birchy's tip: Homme Public

Winner of two of his three starts over fences, Homme Public receives significant weight from his principal rivals and can take full advantage.

Silk
Homme Public14:35 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

2.50 Kelso
bet365 Morebattle Hurdle, 2m

Birchy's tip: Skycutter

Skycutter takes a significant step up in class, but he simply bolted up off 6lb lower at Carlisle last time out and might land this valuable prize.

Silk
Skycutter14:50 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Tristan Durrell (3lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.10 Doncaster
Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Mares' Novices’ Hurdle (Listed), 3m½f

Birchy's tip: Gaye Legacy

Gaye Legacy has lots of ability, and stayed on bravely to land a Newbury handicap hurdle off 112 last time. This well-bred mare can improve again and follow up.

Silk
Gaye Legacy15:10 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Poste Tnr: Tom Symonds

3.25 Kelso
bet365 Premier Chase (Listed), 2m7½f

Birchy's tip: Monbeg Genius

This looks a good opportunity for Monbeg Genius, who is on many people's radar for the Grand National. The best is yet to come from him.

Silk
Monbeg Genius15:25 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

3.40 Doncaster
Grimthorpe Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Birchy's tip: Some Scope

Some Scope hit a flat spot before winning easily over 3m on this course in January. The step back up in trip is in his favour and he remains emphatically one to keep on the right side.

Silk
Some Scope15:40 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Read this next:

'He could simply outclass them' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections  

Published on 2 March 2024inPreviews

