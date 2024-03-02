Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's nine selections for the ITV Racing action at Newbury, Kelso and Doncaster
Richard Birch's bets for the ITV Racing action including Newbury, Kelso and Doncaster . . .
1.20 Newbury
Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Veterans' Handicap Chase, 3m2f
Birchy's tip: Copperhead
Copperhead isn't the force of old, but a comfortable course-and-distance win on soft ground allied to his low weight reads well. He can land a long-overdue success in his first venture into a veterans' chase.
1.42 Kelso
bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f
Birchy's tip: Pentland Hills
Pentland Hills is 3lb better off with his one-and-three-quarter-length conqueror Serious Operator based on their Doncaster clash in December, and can turn the tables.
1.55 Newbury
BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Birchy's tip: Heltenham
Heltenham won over course and distance on a soft surface last March. Last Saturday's Kempton second confirms his turn is near once again.
2.17 Kelso
bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m2f
Birchy's tip: Jango Baie
Jango Baie retains Grade 1 entries at Cheltenham. He may hold a significant class edge over most of his rivals and can give weight all round.
2.35 Doncaster
Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap Chase, 2m½f
Birchy's tip: Homme Public
Winner of two of his three starts over fences, Homme Public receives significant weight from his principal rivals and can take full advantage.
2.50 Kelso
bet365 Morebattle Hurdle, 2m
Birchy's tip: Skycutter
Skycutter takes a significant step up in class, but he simply bolted up off 6lb lower at Carlisle last time out and might land this valuable prize.
3.10 Doncaster
Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Mares' Novices’ Hurdle (Listed), 3m½f
Birchy's tip: Gaye Legacy
Gaye Legacy has lots of ability, and stayed on bravely to land a Newbury handicap hurdle off 112 last time. This well-bred mare can improve again and follow up.
3.25 Kelso
bet365 Premier Chase (Listed), 2m7½f
Birchy's tip: Monbeg Genius
This looks a good opportunity for Monbeg Genius, who is on many people's radar for the Grand National. The best is yet to come from him.
3.40 Doncaster
Grimthorpe Handicap Chase, 3m2f
Birchy's tip: Some Scope
Some Scope hit a flat spot before winning easily over 3m on this course in January. The step back up in trip is in his favour and he remains emphatically one to keep on the right side.
Published on 2 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 07:00, 2 March 2024
