Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's five ITV3 tips at Lingfield

Richard BirchReporter

Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV3 action at Lingfield . . .

1.15 Lingfield
Download The Racing App Now Lightning Novices’ Chase, 2m

Birchy’s tip: Pembroke

Sent off 5-4 favourite for the Aintree novice limited handicap chase won by Master Chewy in October, Pembroke clearly underperformed by a considerable margin in finishing a distant fourth. He renews rivalry with the winner on 16lb better terms, and rates excellent value to turn the form round.

Pembroke13:15 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

1.50 Lingfield
Download The Racing App Now Godstone Handicap Chase, 2m

Birchy’s tip: The King Of Prs

The King Of Prs has taken his form to another level since switched to fences, and looks one to keep firmly on the right side with the promise of even better to come. He can take advantage of the 26lb he receives from First Flow, who hails from a stable which has been out of form for a few weeks.

The King Of Prs13:50 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

2.25 Lingfield
Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Hurdle, 2m7f

Birchy’s tip: Nurse Susan

Winner of three of her five starts over hurdles, Nurse Susan looks open to further improvement at this longer trip and can take care of her ten rivals. Classic Concorde, successful in five of his last six starts, may provide the biggest threat.

Nurse Susan14:25 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.00 Lingfield
Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase, 2m6f

Birchy’s tip: L’Homme Presse

This looks an ideal opportunity for L’Homme Presse on his return to action. He simply oozes class and is well suited by the conditions of the race. 

L'Homme Presse15:00 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

3.35 Lingfield
Fitzdares Surrey National Handicap Chase, 3m5f

Birchy’s tipMovethechains

There is a strong suspicion Movethechains is a 7lb better horse round Lingfield – scene of his four wins in Britain. If that proves to be the case he is handicapped to win this valuable marathon chase and looks tailor-made for a slog on the likely soft ground.

Movethechains15:35 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Caoilin Quinn (3lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

Published on 21 January 2024inPreviews

Last updated 07:00, 21 January 2024

