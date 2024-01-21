Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's five ITV3 tips at Lingfield
Richard Birch with his advice for the ITV3 action at Lingfield . . .
1.15 Lingfield
Download The Racing App Now Lightning Novices’ Chase, 2m
Birchy’s tip: Pembroke
Sent off 5-4 favourite for the Aintree novice limited handicap chase won by Master Chewy in October, Pembroke clearly underperformed by a considerable margin in finishing a distant fourth. He renews rivalry with the winner on 16lb better terms, and rates excellent value to turn the form round.
1.50 Lingfield
Download The Racing App Now Godstone Handicap Chase, 2m
Birchy’s tip: The King Of Prs
The King Of Prs has taken his form to another level since switched to fences, and looks one to keep firmly on the right side with the promise of even better to come. He can take advantage of the 26lb he receives from First Flow, who hails from a stable which has been out of form for a few weeks.
2.25 Lingfield
Weatherbys Hamilton Handicap Hurdle, 2m7f
Birchy’s tip: Nurse Susan
Winner of three of her five starts over hurdles, Nurse Susan looks open to further improvement at this longer trip and can take care of her ten rivals. Classic Concorde, successful in five of his last six starts, may provide the biggest threat.
3.00 Lingfield
Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase, 2m6f
Birchy’s tip: L’Homme Presse
This looks an ideal opportunity for L’Homme Presse on his return to action. He simply oozes class and is well suited by the conditions of the race.
3.35 Lingfield
Fitzdares Surrey National Handicap Chase, 3m5f
Birchy’s tip: Movethechains
There is a strong suspicion Movethechains is a 7lb better horse round Lingfield – scene of his four wins in Britain. If that proves to be the case he is handicapped to win this valuable marathon chase and looks tailor-made for a slog on the likely soft ground.
Read more . . .
'I’m certain we haven’t seen the best of him' - Graeme Rodway with four selections on a super Sunday
Who will come out on top in a red-hot running of the Lightning Novices' Chase?
'The sort of boost the race needs' - analysis and quotes for L'Homme Presse's return in the Fleur de Lys
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- 1.05 Thurles: Hauturiere fancied to follow up bloodless Limerick win under Paul Townend
- 1.35 Thurles: A mini-Ryanair Chase as Allaho takes on Envoi Allen and Appreciate It in a thriller
- Winter Million set to live up to its name at Lingfield as weather relents and L'Homme Presse returns to the fray
- 1.15 Lingfield: 'This will be a hot race' - Britain's top two-mile novice chasers clash in Grade 2 Lightning
- A Sunday but not as we know it with Chelmsford staging second all-weather evening trial
- 1.05 Thurles: Hauturiere fancied to follow up bloodless Limerick win under Paul Townend
- 1.35 Thurles: A mini-Ryanair Chase as Allaho takes on Envoi Allen and Appreciate It in a thriller
- Winter Million set to live up to its name at Lingfield as weather relents and L'Homme Presse returns to the fray
- 1.15 Lingfield: 'This will be a hot race' - Britain's top two-mile novice chasers clash in Grade 2 Lightning
- A Sunday but not as we know it with Chelmsford staging second all-weather evening trial