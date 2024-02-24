Cracking the Premier puzzle with Maddy Playle's eight tips at Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell
Maddy Playle with her advice for the ITV4 action at Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell
1.15 Kempton
Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f
Maddy Playle's tip: Mark Of Gold
This market appears to be heavily skewed towards the unexposed types and, as a result, the proven horses are being underestimated. Mark Of Gold won this race impressively last year, and although he'll need to jump better than he did when falling in the Lanzarote, he's classy on his day and can be competitive off this mark.
1.50 Kempton
Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m
Maddy Playle's tip: Kalif Du Berlais
Connections of Kalif Du Berlais see him as an embryonic Gold Cup horse, and if he is going to be anywhere near that class he will need to win well here. This will be more difficult than his taking British introduction – two horses have come out of it and won – and he has to give away a 5lb penalty, but he's a striking prospect.
2.08 Newcastle
Betting.Bet Eider Handicap Chase, 4m1½f
Maddy Playle's tip: Fenland Tiger
This progressive eight-year-old has a 7lb swing at the weights with Anglers Crag after finishing five and a half lengths behind him at Carlisle in December. He proved his aptitude for the track by bravely denying Prince Des Fichaux last time and shapes as if there is more potential to be unlocked over marathon distances.
2.27 Kempton
Coral Pendil Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f
Maddy Playle's tip: Arclight
Arclight's form has a really strong look to it and she may spring a minor surprise getting upwards of 6lb all around. Four winners have come out of the race she won at Exeter in November, while Marsh Wren, who she beat last time, has won her next two, including a Listed race at Thurles on Thursday.
2.45 Southwell
BetUK Hever Sprint Stakes (Listed), 5f
Maddy Playle's tip: Diligent Harry
Diligent Harry showed his class with a convincing win at Lingfield last time, and a good draw here (stall two) could give him the upper hand over some creditable rivals like Clarendon House.
3.00 Kempton
Coral Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m
Maddy Playle's tip: Secret Squirrel
A favourite hasn't won this race since 2016 and another upset could be in order. Secret Squirrel probably deserves to be shorter in the betting given how closely matched he is with Lump Sum through Jeriko Du Reponet, and we know he handles this track and trip following an impressive victory at Kempton in November.
3.20 Southwell
BetUK Winter Derby Stakes (Group 3), 1m3f
Maddy Playle's tip: Military Order
The all-weather tracks at Lingfield and Southwell are very different and this Tapeta surface could suit the strong-staying grinder Military Order, who was only narrowly denied over this course and distance last time. While Lord North is the classier horse, this will just be a prep race and the distance could stretch him.
3.37 Kempton
Coral Trophy Handicap Chase, 3m
Maddy Playle's tip: Unanswered Prayers
Chris Gordon is in far better form now than he was before Christmas, when Unanswered Prayers ran two eyecatching races without completing at Ascot. He's favourably treated with the favourite, Flegmatik, on the first of those runs and represents good each-way value. A recent wind operation bodes well, too.
Published on 24 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 07:43, 24 February 2024
