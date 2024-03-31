Racing Post logo
Previews

Cracking the Premier puzzle with James Stevens' tips for every race at Plumpton on Easter Sunday

James Stevens provides his selections for a competitive Easter Sunday card at Plumpton . . .

1.55 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Super Tommy Cannon Maiden Hurdle

Stevens' selection: Beny Nahar Road

This race appears to revolve around Beny Nahar Road. He has the clear best form but his last run at Taunton was a bit of a disappointment. He was hampered when travelling well and wasn't given a hard race, so is worth another chance.

Silk
Beny Nahar Road13:55 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.30 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Our Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase

Stevens' selection: Vicki Vale

Vicki Vale should relish the switch to chasing and is worth a chance on her first try over fences. She has travelled well through her last two races at Taunton and, although I slightly fear she might need further, this strongly run race on a fractionally stiffer track could suit. 

Silk
Vicki Vale14:30 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Tristan Durrell (3lb)Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.05 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Master Trainer Chris Gordon Novices' Handicap Hurdle

Stevens' selection: Sea Invasion

Topweight Sea Invasion was an eyecatcher when fourth in a competitive maiden hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day last time and, given he stayed on well, this step up in trip should suit. He starts handicapping off a workable mark of 112 and the talented Freddie Gordon takes off 5lb.

Silk
Sea Invasion15:05 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb)Tnr: Chris Gordon

3.40 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Free Bet Nose Losers Handicap Chase

Stevens' selection: Hudson De Grugy (each-way)

Makin'yourmindup is clearly the one to beat but he is short considering the ground may be a bit on the quick side for him. A few firms are offering three places and Hudson De Grugy could be the value. He loves this ground, is well handicapped and is unexposed at this distance. 

Silk
Hudson De Grugy15:40 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Gary Moore

4.15 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle Handicap Hurdle

Stevens' selection: Aurigny Mill

Aurigny Mill ran no race in the Betfair Hurdle but is well worth another try. His Kempton win in December was an extremely smart performance, beating Tapley, who has won since and is shorter odds here. Forgive him one bad run and he looks great each-way value.

Silk
Aurigny Mill16:15 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Victor Dartnall

4.50 Plumpton
Goodwin Racing Phone Betting Handicap Chase

Stevens' selection: Fairway Freddy

A tricky race but Fairway Freddy is on his lowest mark in six years and loves Plumpton. He disappointed last time but has gone well off a break. Inedit De Mee has some really smart French form, including finishing ahead of Ile Atlantique in April 2022, and he is interesting.

Silk
Fairway Freddy16:50 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nick Gifford

5.25 Plumpton
Strong Flavours Catering Handicap Hurdle

Stevens' selection: Colours On Canvas

Colours On Canvas thumped a useful rival in Nordic Tiger over course and distance last time and can continue to progress despite a 10lb rise. 

Silk
Colours On Canvas17:25 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Jim & Suzi Best

Read more . . .

'I've had this race in mind for a while' - old stars and new clash in competitive Sussex Champion Hurdle   

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Fairyhouse on Easter Sunday   

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 31 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 08:04, 31 March 2024

