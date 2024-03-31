Cracking the Premier puzzle with James Stevens' tips for every race at Plumpton on Easter Sunday
James Stevens provides his selections for a competitive Easter Sunday card at Plumpton . . .
1.55 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Super Tommy Cannon Maiden Hurdle
Stevens' selection: Beny Nahar Road
This race appears to revolve around Beny Nahar Road. He has the clear best form but his last run at Taunton was a bit of a disappointment. He was hampered when travelling well and wasn't given a hard race, so is worth another chance.
2.30 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Our Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase
Stevens' selection: Vicki Vale
Vicki Vale should relish the switch to chasing and is worth a chance on her first try over fences. She has travelled well through her last two races at Taunton and, although I slightly fear she might need further, this strongly run race on a fractionally stiffer track could suit.
3.05 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Master Trainer Chris Gordon Novices' Handicap Hurdle
Stevens' selection: Sea Invasion
Topweight Sea Invasion was an eyecatcher when fourth in a competitive maiden hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day last time and, given he stayed on well, this step up in trip should suit. He starts handicapping off a workable mark of 112 and the talented Freddie Gordon takes off 5lb.
3.40 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Free Bet Nose Losers Handicap Chase
Stevens' selection: Hudson De Grugy (each-way)
Makin'yourmindup is clearly the one to beat but he is short considering the ground may be a bit on the quick side for him. A few firms are offering three places and Hudson De Grugy could be the value. He loves this ground, is well handicapped and is unexposed at this distance.
4.15 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle Handicap Hurdle
Stevens' selection: Aurigny Mill
Aurigny Mill ran no race in the Betfair Hurdle but is well worth another try. His Kempton win in December was an extremely smart performance, beating Tapley, who has won since and is shorter odds here. Forgive him one bad run and he looks great each-way value.
4.50 Plumpton
Goodwin Racing Phone Betting Handicap Chase
Stevens' selection: Fairway Freddy
A tricky race but Fairway Freddy is on his lowest mark in six years and loves Plumpton. He disappointed last time but has gone well off a break. Inedit De Mee has some really smart French form, including finishing ahead of Ile Atlantique in April 2022, and he is interesting.
5.25 Plumpton
Strong Flavours Catering Handicap Hurdle
Stevens' selection: Colours On Canvas
Colours On Canvas thumped a useful rival in Nordic Tiger over course and distance last time and can continue to progress despite a 10lb rise.
Published on 31 March 2024inPreviews
Last updated 08:04, 31 March 2024
