Cracking the Premier puzzle with James Stevens' tips for every race at Plumpton on Easter Sunday

James Stevens provides his selections for a competitive Easter Sunday card at Plumpton . . .

1.55 Plumpton

BetGoodwin Super Tommy Cannon Maiden Hurdle

Stevens' selection: Beny Nahar Road

This race appears to revolve around Beny Nahar Road. He has the clear best form but his last run at Taunton was a bit of a disappointment. He was hampered when travelling well and wasn't given a hard race, so is worth another chance.

Beny Nahar Road 13:55 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

2.30 Plumpton

BetGoodwin Our Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase

Stevens' selection: Vicki Vale

Vicki Vale should relish the switch to chasing and is worth a chance on her first try over fences. She has travelled well through her last two races at Taunton and, although I slightly fear she might need further, this strongly run race on a fractionally stiffer track could suit.

Vicki Vale 14:30 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (3lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.05 Plumpton

BetGoodwin Master Trainer Chris Gordon Novices' Handicap Hurdle

Stevens' selection: Sea Invasion

Topweight Sea Invasion was an eyecatcher when fourth in a competitive maiden hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day last time and, given he stayed on well, this step up in trip should suit. He starts handicapping off a workable mark of 112 and the talented Freddie Gordon takes off 5lb.

Sea Invasion 15:05 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (5lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

3.40 Plumpton

BetGoodwin Free Bet Nose Losers Handicap Chase

Stevens' selection: Hudson De Grugy (each-way)

Makin'yourmindup is clearly the one to beat but he is short considering the ground may be a bit on the quick side for him. A few firms are offering three places and Hudson De Grugy could be the value. He loves this ground, is well handicapped and is unexposed at this distance.

Hudson De Grugy 15:40 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Gary Moore

4.15 Plumpton

​BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle Handicap Hurdle

Stevens' selection: Aurigny Mill

Aurigny Mill ran no race in the Betfair Hurdle but is well worth another try. His Kempton win in December was an extremely smart performance, beating Tapley, who has won since and is shorter odds here. Forgive him one bad run and he looks great each-way value.

Aurigny Mill 16:15 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Victor Dartnall

4.50 Plumpton

Goodwin Racing Phone Betting Handicap Chase

Stevens' selection: Fairway Freddy

A tricky race but Fairway Freddy is on his lowest mark in six years and loves Plumpton. He disappointed last time but has gone well off a break. Inedit De Mee has some really smart French form, including finishing ahead of Ile Atlantique in April 2022, and he is interesting.

Fairway Freddy 16:50 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Nick Gifford

5.25 Plumpton

Strong Flavours Catering Handicap Hurdle

Stevens' selection: Colours On Canvas

Colours On Canvas thumped a useful rival in Nordic Tiger over course and distance last time and can continue to progress despite a 10lb rise.

Colours On Canvas 17:25 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Jim & Suzi Best

