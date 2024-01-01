Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' seven tips from Cheltenham on New Year's Day

Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings has his say on the top races taking place at Cheltenham, headlined by the New Year's Day Handicap (2.05 ).

12.20 Cheltenham

Favourite From The Sun Now Daily Maiden Hurdle, 2m4½f

DJ's tip: Champagne Twist

The obvious starting point is Peaky Boy on his stable debut for Nicky Henderson, but when you delve into his form it might not be obvious at all. He was firmly put in his place by the 112-rated Realisation on his penultimate start for Michael Scudamore, so I prefer Champagne Twist. His point-to-point form is solid and he ran well for a long way at Ascot, despite losing a shoe. Any improvement on that might be good enough here.

Champagne Twist 12:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

12.55 Cheltenham

Close Brothers Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m½f

DJ's tip: Petit Tonnerre

This is the banker, boys and girls. This is the one to set off the fireworks for 2024. Petit Tonnerre runs in his first handicap over fences off a mark of 138, lenient considering he has Racing Post Ratings of 140 and 143 this season. He was never really competitive in the Henry VIII last time, yet was still beaten only nine lengths and my instinct tells me we will be hearing a lot more about him in the coming months. He surely has a few pounds up his sleeve.

Petit Tonnerre 12:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

1.30 Cheltenham

Paddy Power Handicap Chase, 3m1½f

DJ's tip: Inch House

Continuing the Jackdaws Castle love-in, Inch House still has the look of a well-handicapped animal off 137. He got hit with a 7lb rise for the latest of his Newbury wins, but always looked in control up the straight there. He can complete the hat-trick in style.

Inch House 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

2.05 Cheltenham

Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

DJ's tip: Shakem Up'Arry

It is one thing being a leading fancy for the Ryanair, it is another trying to win a handicap off 166 and giving lumps of weight to experienced battle-hardened handicappers. Make no mistake about it, Stage Star has plenty on his plate here. Shakem Up'Arry, sent off favourite for this very race last season, was third in the Plate at the festival off 139 and sneaks in off the same mark here carrying just 10st 2lb, albeit 1lb out of the handicap. He's extremely dangerous nonetheless.

Shakem Up'Arry 14:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

2.40 Cheltenham

Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle, 3m

DJ's tip: Springwell Bay

After a brief hiatus, we're back around the table at Jackdaws. Jonjo O'Neill Jnr and snr team up this time with Springwell Bay and, if he is to be a Stayers' Hurdle dark horse (which I have a feeling he might just be), he would want to be winning this off 143.

Springwell Bay 14:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

3.15 Cheltenham

Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle, 2m4½f, Grade 2

DJ's tip: Bob Olinger

You could write a book on Bob Olinger. He was the second coming of Jesus Christ once upon a time, then we lost faith in him, but he looked like he was reincarnated into a smart middle-distance hurdler last time at Navan. The key thing there was seeing him finish out his race, something he hadn't done for yonks. You couldn't trust him as far as you could throw him, but I think he will win this. Comfortably.

Bob Olinger 15:15 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

3.50 Cheltenham

Family Day "Junior" National Hunt Flat Race, 1m6f

DJ's tip: La Marquise

I liked the look of La Marquise at Stratford and the runner-up that day has bolted up since. She's a half-sister to Mister Policeman and is fancied to make it two from two.

La Marquise 15:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

Big-race highlights

The big race

Just four runners line up for the sole Graded fixture of the day but there is plenty of intrigue as last year's winner Marie's Rock bids to bounce back to form and land another Relkeel Hurdle (3.15 ). She takes on Bob Olinger, who is the first Irish-trained runner to contest the Grade 2 race since Stormy Ireland won in 2022, alongside the Olly Murphy duo of Brewin'upastorm and Strong Leader, who has King George-winning jockey Gavin Sheehan on board. All is to play for in this £70,000 contest, with little separating the top three in the market.

The big horse

Stage Star was gearing up for a run in a Plumpton novice chase at this time last year but has since shot to stardom, with a Grade 1 victory at the Cheltenham Festival before storming to Paddy Power Gold Cup glory on his seasonal reappearance in November. He has gone up 11lb since his last success and now shoulders top weight against five rivals for Monday's feature handicap contest (2.05 ), but could still deliver another big-race victory for the in-form Paul Nicholls yard.

The big story

Cheltenham's New Year's Day card marks the first meeting under the new Premier racing banner and many will be interested to see how the shake-up to the fixture list plays out. The meeting is the first of 170 such fixtures to be held in 2024. The card has been switched up further this year with the removal of the Grade 2 Dipper Chase, won last year by The Real Whacker, and the introduction of a Class 3 novice handicap chase (12.55 ). However, the fields have suffered from the elements this year, with less than 50 horses declared across the card as conditions turn heavy at Prestbury Park.

