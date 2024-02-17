Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Carr's seven tips at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton on ITV
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
David Carr with his advice for the ITV action at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton . . .
1.50 Ascot
Sodexo Live! Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 3m
David Carr's tip: Kilbeg King
Do not be put off by Kilbeg King's failure to cope with Il Est Francais at Kempton – Pegasus himself might have failed to give the French superstar a race that day. Last season's Punchestown festival hurdles winner showed smart form in finishing third and has strong claims in this lesser grade.
2.05 Wincanton
Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle (Grade 2), 1m7f
David Carr's tip: Colonel Mustard
No Irish-trained horse has won this but not many have tried and Lorna Fowler looks to have found the ideal race in which to return smart mudlark Colonel Mustard to hurdles. He was third behind State Man in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle last April yet gets weight from all his main rivals here.
2.25 Ascot
Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f
David Carr's tip: Issam
Issam has improved through the last two seasons and did nothing to suggest his progress had come to an end last time at Sandown, where he shaped better than the bare result. He ought to go close again here.
2.40 Haydock
Virgin Bet Rendlesham Hurdle (Grade 2), 3m½f
David Carr's tip: Butch
Butch is the youngest runner in the field and the one with much the most potential for improvement. He won his first race only last March yet has now won four of his last five. He handles testing ground and has been found a fine opportunity on his step up in grade.
3.00 Ascot
Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Swinley Handicap Chase, 3m
David Carr's tip: Torn And Frayed
This is trappy, with several seemingly warming up for spring targets and Victtorino and Threeeunderthrufive on career-high marks. It could be worth chancing Torn And Frayed, who is undeniably well handicapped and gets his ground for the first time since his return from 658 days off.
3.15 Haydock
Virgin Bet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, 3m 4½f
David Carr's tip: Snipe
Snipe is a progressive staying chaser who did well to finish as close as he did from off the pace at Doncaster last time. He will be suited by this stamina test. Full Back is no forlorn hope at a big price either.
3.36 Ascot
Betfair Ascot Chase (Grade 1), 2m5f
David Carr's tip: L'Homme Presse
L'Homme Presse is a top-class chaser whose comeback at Lingfield couldn't have gone much better. He is proven on track, trip and ground and has at least as good a chance as the betting suggests.
Introducing RP Recommends
- The best online bookmakers in 2024: what do the leading betting firms offer horse racing punters?
- 2024 Cheltenham Festival betting: the best online bookmakers and how to make the most of free bet offers
- The best online betting sites for each-way betting in 2024: which bookmakers are paying the most extra places this year?
- The best online betting sites for Lucky 15 horse racing bets in 2024: which leading bookmakers stand out and why?
- Racing Post betting guide 2024: expert punting advice and bookmaker considerations
Read more . . .
'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker at Ascot
'I couldn't be happier with him' - trainer quotes and big-race analysis for Haydock's Grand National Trial
'He must have every chance of completing the double' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 17 February 2024inPreviews
Last updated 07:00, 17 February 2024
- Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- 3.36 Ascot: 'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Ascot Chase?
- Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
- Can L'Homme Presse follow Shishkin in laying down a Cheltenham Gold Cup marker for Britain?
- Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- 3.36 Ascot: 'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Ascot Chase?
- Qatar: 'He’s taken to the track well and we’re very happy' - British and Irish raiders primed to battle it out
- Can L'Homme Presse follow Shishkin in laying down a Cheltenham Gold Cup marker for Britain?