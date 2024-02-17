Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Carr's seven tips at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton on ITV

Today's Offers 8 All offers

David Carr with his advice for the ITV action at Ascot, Haydock and Wincanton . . .

1.50 Ascot

Sodexo Live! Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 3m

David Carr's tip: Kilbeg King

Do not be put off by Kilbeg King's failure to cope with Il Est Francais at Kempton – Pegasus himself might have failed to give the French superstar a race that day. Last season's Punchestown festival hurdles winner showed smart form in finishing third and has strong claims in this lesser grade.

Kilbeg King 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

2.05 Wincanton

Jennings Bet Kingwell Hurdle (Grade 2), 1m7f

David Carr's tip: Colonel Mustard

No Irish-trained horse has won this but not many have tried and Lorna Fowler looks to have found the ideal race in which to return smart mudlark Colonel Mustard to hurdles. He was third behind State Man in the Punchestown Champion Hurdle last April yet gets weight from all his main rivals here.

Colonel Mustard 14:05 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Mrs Lorna Fowler

2.25 Ascot

Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f

David Carr's tip: Issam

Issam has improved through the last two seasons and did nothing to suggest his progress had come to an end last time at Sandown, where he shaped better than the bare result. He ought to go close again here.

Issam 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Tom Symonds

2.40 Haydock

Virgin Bet Rendlesham Hurdle (Grade 2), 3m½f

David Carr's tip: Butch

Butch is the youngest runner in the field and the one with much the most potential for improvement. He won his first race only last March yet has now won four of his last five. He handles testing ground and has been found a fine opportunity on his step up in grade.

Butch 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

3.00 Ascot

Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Swinley Handicap Chase, 3m

David Carr's tip: Torn And Frayed

This is trappy, with several seemingly warming up for spring targets and Victtorino and Threeeunderthrufive on career-high marks. It could be worth chancing Torn And Frayed, who is undeniably well handicapped and gets his ground for the first time since his return from 658 days off.

Torn And Frayed 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

3.15 Haydock

Virgin Bet Grand National Trial Handicap Chase, 3m 4½f

David Carr's tip: Snipe

Snipe is a progressive staying chaser who did well to finish as close as he did from off the pace at Doncaster last time. He will be suited by this stamina test. Full Back is no forlorn hope at a big price either.

Snipe 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (3lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.36 Ascot

Betfair Ascot Chase (Grade 1), 2m5f

David Carr's tip: L'Homme Presse

L'Homme Presse is a top-class chaser whose comeback at Lingfield couldn't have gone much better. He is proven on track, trip and ground and has at least as good a chance as the betting suggests.

L'Homme Presse 15:36 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

