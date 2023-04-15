Cracking the Grand National meeting puzzle with Richard Birch's day three tips

Tipster Richard Birch takes you through the card on the final day of the Grand National festival at Aintree on Saturday, with the big race taking place at . Find out his fancies below . . .

EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Chase, 2m, Grade 1

Richard Birch's tip:

Shishkin, winner of this race two years ago, bounced back from a Cheltenham defeat to land Thursday's Aintree Bowl and his stablemate Jonbon can do likewise. Although no match for the magnificent El Fabiolo in the Arkle, he beat the rest decisively, and retains lots of potential over fences.

Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Richard Birch's tip:

Henry Daly elected to run Blenkinsop, my long-range fancy for this race, in Friday's Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle, but he might still have the answer with Moon Hunter. Expect considerable improvement from this lightly raced six-year-old now he takes a big step up in trip. Odds of 20-1 make plenty of each-way appeal.

Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, 2m4f, Grade 1

Richard Birch's tip:

Dark Raven has been exposed as just below the very best over 2m, but could take his form to another level now stepped up to 2m4f. After mixing it with Facile Vega, Marine Nationale and Il Etait Temps, he should thrive in these slightly calmer waters at a more suitable distance.

JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle, Grade 1, 3m½f

Richard Birch's tip:

The 7lb mares’ allowance puts Marie’s Rock in pole position. It is testament to her talent she was sent off 9-4 joint-favourite with the mighty Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and, while she underachieved that day off a pedestrian gallop, there is a strong chance she will bounce back over a longer trip that promises to bring out the best in her.

William Hill Handicap Chase, 3m1f

Richard Birch's tip:

A big-field handicap chase run at a strong gallop is tailor-made for Coconut Splash, who remains unexposed at this sort of trip and hails from a bang-in-form stable. Odds of 12-1 are most appealing.

Randox Grand National, 4m2½f

Richard Birch's tip:



Exuberance in the early and middle stages may have cost Longhouse Poet in last year’s National. If he proves more amenable to restraint this time, the son of Yeats has all the attributes to land the world’s most famous race. He jumps superbly, boasts a high cruising speed, won nicely at Down Royal last month and competes off the same mark as 12 months ago. His rider JJ Slevin kicked off the three-day meeting with a Grade 1 winner aboard Banbridge, and both horse and rider will be full of confidence for one of the biggest tests in sport.

Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, Grade 2, 2m1f

Richard Birch's tip:

Samui looked one to keep firmly on side when making a winning debut at Naas in February. Missing Cheltenham could enhance his chance.

Day three highlights

The big race

It's time for jump racing's most famous race – the Randox Grand National (). A full field of 40 runners will line up for the iconic handicap chase over the Grand National fences, with 27 of those runners trained in Ireland. They include big-race contenders Ain't That A Shame, Delta Work, Gaillard Du Mesnil and last year's winner Noble Yeats, who returns off a 19lb higher mark. Corach Rambler and Le Milos appear Britain's main hopes, although as the old saying goes, the National is a lottery and anything can win it.

The big horse

It is an important day for Marie's Rock, who attempts to bounce back to winning ways in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (). She was well beaten in the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and steps up to 3m1f for the first time. This is a really competitive Grade 1 with Stayers' Hurdle hero Sire Du Berlais, Flooring Porter and Home By The Lee among her nine rivals and she will have to be right at her best.

The big story

Can Rachael Blackmore do it again? Corach Rambler had appeared the likely Grand National () favourite in recent weeks following his second Ultima win but Blackmore's mount Ain't That A Shame surged to favouritism on Friday. Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead won the Aintree showpiece with Minella Times in 2021 and Ain't That A Shame is an interesting contender. He has a nice weight of 10st 5lb after placed efforts in the Munster National and Paddy Power Chase this season and certainly could have more to offer.

