Cheltenham Festival tips: one key runner from each ITV race on Tuesday 

Cracking the Cheltenham Festival puzzle with David Jennings
Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the Cheltenham Festival card on Tuesday, headlined by Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle (3.30).
Cheltenham Festival tips: Tuesday
1.30 Cheltenham
Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 2m½f, Grade 1
DJ's tip: Inthepocket
Henry de Bromhead’s substitution in stoppage time, switching Inthepocket from the Ballymore to the Supreme, is a masterful managerial move. His Naas success is one of the best pieces of form on offer and the race will be run to suit. Had he not entered the game, Marine Nationale would have been selected.
2.10 Cheltenham
Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 2m, Grade 1
DJ's tip: Jonbon
Having spent the entire season telling anyone who would listen that Jonbon won't be winning the Arkle and is a ridiculous price, I'm now going to tell you Jonbon will win the Arkle and he's actually a great price. In a quite remarkable turn of events, it has become glaringly obvious that he's a safer and slicker jumper than El Fabiolo.
2.50 Cheltenham
Ultima Handicap Chase, 3m1f
DJ's tip: Threeunderthrufive
Ever since going toe to toe with L'Homme Presse in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in November, Happygolucky has been on my mind for the Ultima, but the big worry is Kim Bailey not having a winner since Heros De Romay at Exeter on January 10. That's a long time ago. I've jumped ship. Threeunderthrufive is now the each-way play at 18-1. I can't see him finishing out of the frame.
3.30 Cheltenham
Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, 2m½f, Grade 1
DJ's tip: Constitution Hill
There is more chance of me having a washboard stomach at the end of the week than there is of Constitution Hill being beaten. Get ready for three minutes and about 45 seconds of pure poetry. Everything rhymes with this guy. Vauban could be second. I think he'll be third at worse.
4.10 Cheltenham
Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, 2m4f, Grade 1
DJ's tip: Brandy Love
Imagine Brandy Love was shoved all the way out to 10-1 after she was beaten by Queens Brook at Punchestown. Bonkers. She hit 1.14 in-running on Betfair that day and very much looked like the Brandy Love of old to me. There is no obvious front-runner in the race and I'd love Paul Townend to take the bull by the horns and stray them.
4.50 Cheltenham
Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f
DJ's tip: Metamorpheus
Sean Flanagan won the Boodles in 2021 on Jeff Kidder, while Paul Nolan won the first ever running with Dabiroun, and I think the pair can team up together to land the spoils with Metamorpheus this time. He was fifth in the Naas race that has produced the winner for three of the last four years and that turned into a sprint, which didn't suit. He's a slick jumper who will relish conditions and 20-1 is decent value.
5.30 Cheltenham
WellChild National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase, 3m6f, Grade 2
DJ's tip: Gaillard Du Mesnil (nap)
If I hear one more pundit talking nonsense and telling everyone Gaillard Du Mesnil has only won one of his last eight starts, I will flip. What they are saying is not factually wrong but it's still nonense. Five of those races were Grade 1s, he even landed one of those, and another was the Irish Grand National with a big weight. He has cracking Cheltenham form, is officially the best horse in the race by 8lb and will adore conditions. He's bulletproof and the bullets he is trying to avoid aren't even that dangerous.
Cheltenham Festival: day one highlights
The big race
It's hard to choose just one on a brilliant opening day, but the Arkle (2.10) is a cracker. El Fabiolo and Jonbon clash in a rematch of their Aintree tussle last season and Dysart Dynamo is no backmarker.
The big horse
The only correct answer is Constitution Hill. He is the star of the show in the Champion Hurdle and there will be plenty of long faces if he does not oblige as red-hot favourite.
The big story
It could be Honeysuckle. Kenny Alexander's brilliant mare is set to bow out in the Mares' Hurdle (4.10) and if she wins her fourth Cheltenham Festival contest the roof is likely to come off the place.
