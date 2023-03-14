Cheltenham Festival tips: one key runner from each ITV race on Tuesday 

Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the Cheltenham Festival card on Tuesday, headlined by Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle ( ).

Cheltenham Festival tips: Tuesday



Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 2m½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Henry de Bromhead’s substitution in stoppage time, switching Inthepocket from the Ballymore to the Supreme, is a masterful managerial move. His Naas success is one of the best pieces of form on offer and the race will be run to suit. Had he not entered the game, Marine Nationale would have been selected.

Inthepocket 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, 2m, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Having spent the entire season telling anyone who would listen that Jonbon won't be winning the Arkle and is a ridiculous price, I'm now going to tell you Jonbon will win the Arkle and he's actually a great price. In a quite remarkable turn of events, it has become glaringly obvious that he's a safer and slicker jumper than El Fabiolo.

Jonbon 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard



Ultima Handicap Chase, 3m1f

DJ's tip:

Ever since going toe to toe with L'Homme Presse in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle in November, Happygolucky has been on my mind for the Ultima, but the big worry is Kim Bailey not having a winner since Heros De Romay at Exeter on January 10. That's a long time ago. I've jumped ship. Threeunderthrufive is now the each-way play at 18-1. I can't see him finishing out of the frame.

Threeunderthrufive 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard



Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, 2m½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

There is more chance of me having a washboard stomach at the end of the week than there is of Constitution Hill being beaten. Get ready for three minutes and about 45 seconds of pure poetry. Everything rhymes with this guy. Vauban could be second. I think he'll be third at worse.

Constitution Hill 15:30 Cheltenham View Racecard



Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle, 2m4f, Grade 1

DJ's tip:

Imagine Brandy Love was shoved all the way out to 10-1 after she was beaten by Queens Brook at Punchestown. Bonkers. She hit 1.14 in-running on Betfair that day and very much looked like the Brandy Love of old to me. There is no obvious front-runner in the race and I'd love Paul Townend to take the bull by the horns and stray them.

Brandy Love 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard



Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f

DJ's tip:

Sean Flanagan won the Boodles in 2021 on Jeff Kidder, while Paul Nolan won the first ever running with Dabiroun, and I think the pair can team up together to land the spoils with Metamorpheus this time. He was fifth in the Naas race that has produced the winner for three of the last four years and that turned into a sprint, which didn't suit. He's a slick jumper who will relish conditions and 20-1 is decent value.

Metamorpheus 16:50 Cheltenham View Racecard



WellChild National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase, 3m6f, Grade 2

DJ's tip: (nap)

If I hear one more pundit talking nonsense and telling everyone Gaillard Du Mesnil has only won one of his last eight starts, I will flip. What they are saying is not factually wrong but it's still nonense. Five of those races were Grade 1s, he even landed one of those, and another was the Irish Grand National with a big weight. He has cracking Cheltenham form, is officially the best horse in the race by 8lb and will adore conditions. He's bulletproof and the bullets he is trying to avoid aren't even that dangerous.

Gaillard Du Mesnil 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

Cheltenham Festival: day one highlights

The big race

It's hard to choose just one on a brilliant opening day, but the Arkle () is a cracker. El Fabiolo and Jonbon clash in a rematch of their Aintree tussle last season and Dysart Dynamo is no backmarker.

The big horse

The only correct answer is . He is the star of the show in the Champion Hurdle and there will be plenty of long faces if he does not oblige as red-hot favourite.

The big story

It could be . Kenny Alexander's brilliant mare is set to bow out in the Mares' Hurdle () and if she wins her fourth Cheltenham Festival contest the roof is likely to come off the place.

