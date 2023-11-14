Course specialists, in-form trainers and profitable partnerships - four stats to help guide you through Tuesday's racing
Jumps meetings from Huntingdon and Lingfield and nine-race all-weather cards at Newcastle and Wolverhampton provide plenty of racing on Tuesday. Here are some key stats from each of the four meetings . . .
Huntingdon
Paul Nicholls has a 42 per cent strike-rate (8-19) with his runners at Huntingdon in the past five seasons, but that impressive figure improves to 55 per cent when teaming up with Harry Cobden.
Cobden heads to the Cambridgeshire venue for just one ride aboard the Nicholls-trained Inca De Lafayette, who bids to defy a 10lb rise in the 2m handicap hurdle (3.15) after a 13-length victory at Wincanton last month.
Nicholls also runs Iliade Allen in the 2m mares' novice (2.05). She will be partnered by Lorcan Williams and looks to face a stiff task against Grade 2 Aintree bumper winner Dysart Enos.
Lingfield
Gary Moore has a 37 per cent strike-rate (14-38) in handicap chases at the Surrey venue and a £1 stake on each of his runners would have yielded a level-stakes profit of £45.
Hector Jaguen, who tackles the 2m4f handicap chase (1.20), is his sole runner in that discipline at Lingfield on Tuesday. He has been in and out since going chasing, with a win, two thirds, two unseats and was pulled up when last seen, but the slightly softer ground and return to a left-handed course are big positives.
Newcastle
Geoffrey Harker is a regular at the Tyneside venue and has struck with two of his last four runners at the track (50 per cent strike-rate).
He relies solely on Rocket Rod, a dual course-and-distance winner who is 2lb below his last winning mark, in the Class 5 mile handicap (3.25).
Wolverhampton
Marco Botti's juveniles are red-hot at the minute, with the trainer having sent out six two-year-old winners from ten runners (60 per cent strike-rate) this month.
Marie Ellen, the trainer's sole runner from that age group on Tuesday, tackles her first nursery (6.00), having showed promise on all three of her qualifying starts, including in a strong-looking Doncaster maiden on her only try at this trip.
Read more . . .
'He came from an unpromising position from a wide draw to snatch third' - three each-way plays for our Tuesday tipster
The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips on Tuesday
Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- 3.15 Huntingdon: 'If she wins she's going to go for the Fighting Fifth' - which mare can set up Grade 1 tilt?
- Can smart bumper winner Queens Gamble make a winning stable debut at Kempton on Monday?
- 2.25 Kempton: 'This looks like one we are happy to support' - Alan King backs new middle-distance veterans' series
- 3.30 Kempton: 'She's tough and very capable when she gets into a rhythm' - who is keen on their runner in the mares' chase?
- 2.35 Naas: 'Dinoblue has strengthened up over the summer' - leading Mares' Chase fancy takes on Fil Dor and Sir Gerhard
- 3.15 Huntingdon: 'If she wins she's going to go for the Fighting Fifth' - which mare can set up Grade 1 tilt?
- Can smart bumper winner Queens Gamble make a winning stable debut at Kempton on Monday?
- 2.25 Kempton: 'This looks like one we are happy to support' - Alan King backs new middle-distance veterans' series
- 3.30 Kempton: 'She's tough and very capable when she gets into a rhythm' - who is keen on their runner in the mares' chase?
- 2.35 Naas: 'Dinoblue has strengthened up over the summer' - leading Mares' Chase fancy takes on Fil Dor and Sir Gerhard