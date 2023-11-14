Course specialists, in-form trainers and profitable partnerships - four stats to help guide you through Tuesday's racing

Jumps meetings from Huntingdon and Lingfield and nine-race all-weather cards at Newcastle and Wolverhampton provide plenty of racing on Tuesday. Here are some key stats from each of the four meetings . . .

Huntingdon

Paul Nicholls has a 42 per cent strike-rate (8-19) with his runners at Huntingdon in the past five seasons, but that impressive figure improves to 55 per cent when teaming up with Harry Cobden.

Cobden heads to the Cambridgeshire venue for just one ride aboard the Nicholls-trained Inca De Lafayette , who bids to defy a 10lb rise in the 2m handicap hurdle (3.15 ) after a 13-length victory at Wincanton last month.

Nicholls also runs Iliade Allen in the 2m mares' novice (2.05 ). She will be partnered by Lorcan Williams and looks to face a stiff task against Grade 2 Aintree bumper winner Dysart Enos.

Inca De Lafayette 15:15 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Lingfield

Gary Moore has a 37 per cent strike-rate (14-38) in handicap chases at the Surrey venue and a £1 stake on each of his runners would have yielded a level-stakes profit of £45.

Hector Jaguen , who tackles the 2m4f handicap chase (1.20 ), is his sole runner in that discipline at Lingfield on Tuesday. He has been in and out since going chasing, with a win, two thirds, two unseats and was pulled up when last seen, but the slightly softer ground and return to a left-handed course are big positives.

Hector Jaguen 13:20 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Jamie Moore Tnr: Gary Moore

Newcastle

Geoffrey Harker is a regular at the Tyneside venue and has struck with two of his last four runners at the track (50 per cent strike-rate).

He relies solely on Rocket Rod , a dual course-and-distance winner who is 2lb below his last winning mark, in the Class 5 mile handicap (3.25 ).

Rocket Rod 15:25 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Geoffrey Harker

Wolverhampton

Marco Botti 's juveniles are red-hot at the minute, with the trainer having sent out six two-year-old winners from ten runners (60 per cent strike-rate) this month.

Marie Ellen , the trainer's sole runner from that age group on Tuesday, tackles her first nursery (6.00), having showed promise on all three of her qualifying starts, including in a strong-looking Doncaster maiden on her only try at this trip.

Marie Ellen 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Stefano Cherchi Tnr: Marco Botti

