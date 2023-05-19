Could Ralph Beckett hold the aces? Newbury the latest destination for Oaks clues

The Oaks picture has changed dramatically over the last ten days, with Savethelastdance and then Soul Sister galloping from obscurity to the head of the market after winning two major trials at Chester and York.

Newbury's 1m2f Listed race hasn't produced the Epsom winner since Eswarah in 2005 but has unearthed two generational talents in Sea Of Class and Nashwa in the last four years and this year's running could prompt further changes to the Oaks market, with two unexposed entries set to do battle.

All of the right faces are turning up: you could be forgiven for thinking it was a mini Betfred Oaks itself. The only four trainers to have won the Epsom Classic since 2011 – William Haggas, Aidan O’Brien, Ralph Beckett and John Gosden – are all represented.