Could it be another big day for Gary Moore with Black Gerry and Iconic Muddle?

Gary Moore must have the most exciting team he has ever assembled, and recent wins for promising novices Peking Opera, Junkanoo and Ballybentragh highlight the emerging talent.

The Sussex trainer is always a force to be reckoned with, particularly in the south, and it’s therefore surprising he saddles his first runners in this race in more than ten years. He tops and tails it with Black Gerry, carrying top weight of 12st 2lb, and Iconic Muddle going off 10st 13lb.

Jockey bookings give little clue as to who might do the best of them. Niall Houlihan has ridden Black Gerry on two of his last four starts, and Caoilin Quinn has been on Iconic Muddle in four of his last five.

Houlihan partnered Black Gerry to victory at Ascot in April and the nine-year-old went on to follow up under Jamie Moore at Plumpton next time. The nine-year-old has now dropped to a mark 2lb lower than for that last victory and gets in 2lb above the ceiling rating in this 0-135. That might just give him a class edge.

He might be vulnerable to an improver, though, and Highstakesplayer comes into that category. The Tom Lacey-trained eight-year-old has recorded back-to-back career-high Racing Post Ratings and is unbeaten in two starts over fences, but both came in 2022.

Nevertheless, Lacey’s runners are usually fit following a break and the trainer has a 23 per cent strike-rate at this track in the last five seasons, so it looks significant that Highstakesplayer returns here.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Inspection called

Kempton's jumps meeting on Friday will have to survive a 7.30am inspection on the morning of racing with further heavy rain forecast for Thursday night causing clerk of the course Barney Clifford some worries.

"If we were racing today the vast majority would be soft and good to soft in places and it's all raceable," said Clifford on Thursday. "The concern is the lake bend. We've had 22mm in the last 36 hours and we're forecast more heavy rain. That would render the lake bend heavy and potentially waterlogged, so I've called a precautionary inspection to ascertain whether we can go ahead or not."

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Black Gerry and Iconic Muddle

Black Gerry has yet to find his feet this season. Hopefully the ground at Kempton might see him run a better race. Iconic Muddle was unlucky not to win at Wincanton last time and seems in good form. A flat track suits him best and hopefully he goes there with a reasonable chance.



Joe Tizzard, trainer of Killer Kane

He hadn't been finishing his races quite as well as we'd hoped, so we've tweaked his wind. He has a good record at Kempton and won this race last year. He won't mind the rain that is coming through and we've also got Freddie Gingell taking 5lb, off which is a plus.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Highstakesplayer

He had an injury and has been off the track for 458 days so will improve for the run. He's schooled well, but I'd have preferred to have started him back over 2m5f.



David Pipe, trainer of First Lord De Cuet

The handicapper has put him up 5lb for finishing second at Market Rasen. Hopefully he can run well again and the winner from Market Rasen [Anglers Crag] has come out and won again since. He goes on most ground.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

