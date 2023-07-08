Karl Burke-trained filly best-backed of the day as thunderstorms threaten around Sandown

Back See Daa has been one of the best-backed horses on Saturday morning to strike in Listed company for the first time in the Coral Distaff at Sandown (3.00 ).

Trained by Karl Burke, the daughter of Lope De Vega broke her maiden with an impressive three-length success at Newbury last month and now steps up in class.

She is an 11-2 chance, having been as big as 15-2 on Saturday morning and Burke is coming into form, operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Elsewhere on the card, star three-year-old Paddington remains the odds-on favourite to beat Emily Upjohn in a thrilling clash of the generations in the Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ).

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes hero is 4-5 to add another Group 1 to his haul on his first try at the trip. Emily Upjohn is 13-8, having won the Coronation Cup at Epsom on her previous start.

Subscribe now – use code WELCOME2023 for 50% off your first three months of Members' Club Ultimate Monthly.

Coral-Eclipse course going quickens up to good to firm, but rain and thunderstorms could hit Sandown

The going on the Coral-Eclipse (3.40 ) course has quickened overnight, but rain and thunderstorms could hit Sandown before the big race on Saturday afternoon.

The ground is now described as good to firm (from good, good to firm in places) following a dry day and night on Friday, but clerk of the course Andrew Cooper warned that the track is at risk from showers later in the morning. The course was also not watered following the first day of the meeting yesterday.

Speaking at 8.15am, Cooper said: "It was warm and drying yesterday, but with the jockey reports and the risk of rain we left the track alone. It dried out through the day and we reached 29C.

"We've not got the clearest picture about rainfall, but there is rain approaching from the west. Quite what that means with timings and quantity is unclear – it could be a sharp shower, but that's not a high percentage. There's uncertainty, but we're at risk mid-morning."

Sandown also has a Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, but Cooper is hopeful they could miss the track. Temperatures are also set to rise there to 26C on Saturday.

He added: "A thunderstorm is possible, but we're not sure of the risk and there is a chance. However, we're hoping it's not particularly high."

The going at Haydock, which features the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks (2.40 ) is described as good to firm and thunderstorms are also possible at the course throughout the day.

Sandown non-runners:

1.50: 5. Equilateral (other)

3.00: 2. Breege (Vets Cert)

Read Saturday's previews here:

'A stiff five furlongs could suit him best' - insight and analysis as speedsters prepare for Coral Charge

'He's on a mark he can win off' - trainer quotes and analysis for ultra-competitive handicap

Can Mimikyu make it ten Lancashire Oaks wins for the Gosden team?

'She has a rock-solid chance' - smart fillies clash in Coral Distaff

'He's been crying out for the trip and everything should be perfect' - which trainer is bullish about his chances?

Paddington v Emily Upjohn: O'Brien and Gosden on their stars as generations clash in 'elite' Coral-Eclipse

'It's a lovely opportunity for him' - Westover bids for second Group 1 win in Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.