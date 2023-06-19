Coolangatta an Aussie challenger worthy of the name - but there is one big problem

Since Choisir made history by becoming the first horse to win the King's Stand Stakes and what was the Golden Jubilee Stakes in the same season 20 years ago, many other Australian sprinters have come across to try their hand at the royal meeting.

When Black Caviar won the Diamond Jubilee Stakes in 2012, she achieved a Racing Post Rating of 122. With her 3lb weight-for-sex allowance factored in, that puts her on a similar level to 2009 King's Stand winner Scenic Blast and Starspangledbanner.

The latter was trained by Aidan O'Brien when winning the 2010 Golden Jubilee, but was a fairly new arrival from Australia so is useful in providing context.