Confidence is in short supply as the King George serves up a Christmas head-scratcher
For those who like to tackle a Christmas puzzle, racing's traditional festive showpiece serves up a fiendishly difficult test. It is a puzzle that contains only six pieces, yet it is the very antithesis of simple. Anyone purporting to bet with confidence is playing an exceedingly brave man's game.
The problem for punters is any of the six runners could win the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. The small but select line-up is packed with quality. Its intrigue stems from the fact every one of the Kempton contenders has a question to answer.
Allaho was magnificent at his best but missed the whole of last season and had only an inferior stablemate and a 33-1 outsider to beat on his comeback outing in gluey ground at Clonmel, where signs of rustiness were evident.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 December 2023inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 25 December 2023
- 1.05 Aintree: 'We've had our eye on this since the Royal Bond' - Gordon Elliott takes aim at the British novices with Grade 1 star Farren Glory
- Cracking the Boxing Day puzzle with David Jennings' six tips
- 2.30 Kempton: 'He's as good a chance I'll get of winning a King George' - key quotes for the Boxing Day feature
- 1.35 Wetherby: 'He stays and has a nice weight - he must have a great chance' - who expects to dominate a tricky Rowland Meyrick chase?
- David Jennings is feeling nostalgic ahead of the final episode of the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown
- 1.05 Aintree: 'We've had our eye on this since the Royal Bond' - Gordon Elliott takes aim at the British novices with Grade 1 star Farren Glory
- Cracking the Boxing Day puzzle with David Jennings' six tips
- 2.30 Kempton: 'He's as good a chance I'll get of winning a King George' - key quotes for the Boxing Day feature
- 1.35 Wetherby: 'He stays and has a nice weight - he must have a great chance' - who expects to dominate a tricky Rowland Meyrick chase?
- David Jennings is feeling nostalgic ahead of the final episode of the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown