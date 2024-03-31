Can Champion Hurdle fourth Zarak The Brave fend off British challenger Brewin'upastorm?

Zarak The Brave will prove popular with punters as he takes a step up in trip in the Grade 2 Rathbarry and Glenview Studs Hurdle after finishing fourth in the Champion Hurdle, but he faces solid rivals, most notably British challenger Brewin'upastorm and Thedevilscoachman .

This contest has been plundered by overseas rivals before, most recently by Dan Skelton with Value Risk in 2016, while Jonjo O'Neill saddled the winner four years earlier with Get Me Out Of Here. Trained by Olly Murphy, Brewin'upastorm is a dual Grade 2 winner and has performed with credit this season, particularly on his last start when runner-up in a handicap at Kelso off top weight.

He stayed on encouragingly that day as the winner got first run on him, however, heavy ground may prove a hindrance to him given his best form has come on a sound surface.

"He's wrong at the weights with Zarak The Brave and Thedevilscoachman but he ran very well off this mark in a handicap," said Murphy. "If Zarak The Brave brings his Champion Hurdle and Galway Hurdle form, then he will win, but he's a little bit hot and cold.

"My lad can also blow hot and cold but if he turns up on his A game, I don't see any reason why he couldn't run very well. I hope the style of Irish racing might suit him well and let him warm into the race, and we're looking forward to giving it a go."

The step up in distance is a slight question mark for Zarak The Brave given he was beaten 12 lengths into third by stablemate Gala Marceau at Auteuil on his only start over further than two miles. The Galway Hurdle winner undoubtedly brings the best form to the table but it is not a guarantee he will relish the extra distance coupled with the testing conditions.

Paul Townend celebrates his Galway Hurdle success on Zarak The Brave Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Willie Mullins said: "He steps up in trip and the conditions of the race suit his rating. I suppose Thedevilscoachman might give him the most to think about. My biggest worry for him is the ground, unless we get a bit of rain to loosen it up."

Thedevilscoachman represents Noel Meade and has to shrug off a below-par effort at Gowran Park last time out but his form before that would give him a big chance on these terms. He had a productive campaign over fences last season, landing Grade 3 honours at Limerick and is a Grade 2 winner over hurdles having won the Boyne Hurdle at Navan in good style two years ago.

The eight-year-old reverted to hurdles on his penultimate start and shaped promisingly when second behind Sir Gerhard at Punchestown before disappointing when last of four at Gowran.

Having gone off 5-4 favourite, he faded quickly after hitting the front at the second-last and this drop in trip might just work the oracle with him. He gets weight off both Zarak The Brave and Brewin'upastorm and has the beating of them on his best form.

