Coeur D'Or the one to beat after Galway triumph in ultra-competitive Irish Cambridgeshire

The Paddy Power Supporting Cancer Trials Ireland Irish Cambridgeshire boasts a strong field of high-class handicappers with the Dermot Weld-trained Coeur D'Or seeking to back up his resolute success in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap at the Galway festival.

The seven-year-old has been in great heart this season, bolting up in a Leopardstown handicap by four and a quarter lengths before displaying his versatility with regards to ground at Ballybrit when finding an extra gear late on to get up by a head. He is undoubtedly the one to beat tasked with a 5lb rise in the weights.

Johnny Murtagh saddles two strong contenders in Blues Emperor and Rahmi. Blues Emperor was beaten only two lengths behind Coeur D'Or at Galway and the slight drop in trip will likely see him to best effect given he earlier landed back-to-back handicaps over a mile at Naas and the Curragh.

Gerard Keane also holds a strong hand and Laughifuwant will attempt to repeat the trick after he won this contest in 2020. He bounced back when continuing his affinity with Galway last time out, but he might need a bit of dig in the ground to be at his best.

Keane also runs Crystal Black, who relished the step up to a mile at the Curragh when flying late on to get up by half a length. He might have a bit more improvement in him at this trip, although an 8lb rise makes life harder.

The Pat Murphy-trained Free Solo finished third behind Crystal Black that day having raced on the opposite side of the track and has each-way claims, while course specialist and likeable front-runner Verhoyen can't be discounted after he coped with the step up to a mile well when fifth in the same race.

What they say

Gerard Keane, trainer of Crystal Black and Laughifuwant

Crystal Black won well at the Curragh and worked well during the week. He's had a lot of niggles but he seems to have come right now so hopefully he can improve a bit from the run. He appreciated the step up to a mile and probably would get further as he won his maiden over 1m1f. Laughifuwant won this race in 2020 on soft ground. He is ground dependent, so we're hoping for a bit of rain for him but it probably won't come. It was great to see him back to form at Galway.

Pat Murphy, trainer of Free Solo

He came up the far side at the Curragh last time and it might have been a little bit softer ground. Ideally he wants quick ground, so we're hoping we don't get too much rain. If we get good ground he could run a big race.

Michael Grassick, trainer of Verhoyen

I'm hoping we get a drop of rain. Once the ground is good, he'll have a chance. He did well over a mile last time but the jockey felt the ground was a little bit quick for him.

